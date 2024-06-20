The big beasts in Australia's past

When a TV show talks about dinosaurs and how big they are, they always go for the digital footage of said animals wandering through the tundra, the open plains, or whatever their habitat was.
They always leave out one thing - scale. Sure, they show the animals next to other animals but those animals are all extinct so we really have no idea just how big these critters were.
That's one of the welcome things in this show. As you can see from the photo on this page, they put a human next to the digitally created creature - in this case, it's a diprotodon. And you get an immediate feel for just how bloody big they were.
The two-part series is worth watching; it shows that Australia had its own type of dinosaurs. Some of them got stuck in the mud and died, leaving a completely intact fossil for us to find centuries later.
Also, it shows just how damn big they were.
Don't feel bad if you don't know what the hell a "RHONY Legacy" is. I didn't know either and had to Google it.
RHONY stands for Real Housewives of New York and the legacy bit means they've dragged back those who appeared in previous seasons of the New York show.
And can you believe there have been 14 seasons of the show? I can't - and luckily for me, I have avoided watching any of them.
Until now, unfortunately.
I was left with the impression that the 'real" in "Real Housewives" has the same meaning as the "reality" in "reality TV". It actually means the opposite of the word's standard definition.
This documentary doesn't include any footage of the Loch Ness Monster because - spoiler alert - it doesn't exist.
Instead, it focuses on those people who devoted years of their lives to watching the loch, convinced it will be they who collected conclusive proof that the monster exists.
Now giving up that much of your time does open the door to the need to justify it; to prove it wasn't a complete waste of time. So you take photos of some ripples in the water or some blurry sonar images and via comfirmation bias convince yourself that they show the monster.
Or maybe you take it a few steps further, putting a model in the water and taking a few photos. Then go make another model and repeat the process - somehow, enough people will believe you. Because some people are just really stupid.
This documentary includes examples of both. The former includes the infamous "flipper" photo from 1972, taken with an underwater camera.
Everyone saw the digitally-enhanced photo, that clearly showed the "flipper". But the original photo had no flipper - the enhancement was incredibly charitable.
The latter would be Frank Searle, who took quite a few laughable images; really it's hard to understand how anyone could think they were real.
Searle revelled in the monster hunter reputation and needed a steady flow of Nessie images.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.