Small bar planned for Wollongong's 1960s-era motel

The owners of the Surfside Motel opposite the WIN Entertainment Centre want to put in a small bar.
Plans for the small bar and cafe have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The statement of environmental effects said the new owners bought the 1960s-era motel in February last year "with the initial intention of refurbishing the aged building and rooms, to create a more vibrant and contemporary motel premises for tourist and visitors to Wollongong"
Upgrades to the rooms and the external facades had been going on last year - with some work unapproved by the council.
Retrospective approval was granted and that work is almost completed, with the owners seeing the bar/cafe as a way to "further contemporise" the motel.
The development application proposes the bar will be located in the ground floor reception area, with the outdoor courtyard space also used for bar seating.
The bar/cafe would be open to both motel guests and the general public, with a maximum capacity of 50 people. Guests would be able to take drinks purchased at the bar into their rooms.
The cafe would operate from 7am to midday, serving coffee and pre-made snacks and bakery goods - no cooking is planned on the premises.
The bar would begin operating from noon until 10pm seven days a week, with pre-packaged sandwiches and snacks the only food served.
Up to four extra people would be employed, with two on-site at any one time.
The proposed premises encourages employment opportunities," a plan of management submitted as part of the application stated, "enable diversity of land uses and activities that will not significantly detract from the operation of existing developments, the amenity enjoyed by nearby residents, and will not have an adverse impact on the efficient operation of the surrounding road system."
The development application is on public exhibition until June 24.
