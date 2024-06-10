Businesswoman brings home two gongs from international awards

Business owner Amy Hall went into the international Women Changing the World Awards not caring too much if she won, just happy to have been recognised.
But Ms Hall has come away from the presentation ceremony in the United Kingdom with two gongs, having won awards in both categories in which she was a finalist: gold in rural and regional impact, and bronze in disability leadership.
Ms Hall is the founder of Wollongong-based Banksia Support Services, a disability support provider and a platform through which she trains and mentors other behaviour practitioners around Australia.
"There were over 2500 applicants worldwide for these awards so it was incredibly humbling to be honoured with the recognition of the hard work of both disability leadership and my contributions to my regional community," Ms Hall said.
"To be a finalist was to be among some world class female founders and powerhouse women.
"But to win in both categories for which I was a finalist, was on a whole other level of achievement."
The Women Changing the World Awards is a program presented by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Dr Tererai Trent, a champion for women's empowerment and education.
It is a global program to recognise women making a positive difference across a range of industries and sectors.
For Ms Hall - who was also a guest speaker at the awards ceremony - the recognition has given her even more drive.
"It is a testament that being a woman with a disability, we can achieve big successful feats if we have the right support," Ms Hall said.
"I felt like I had my whole Banksia community behind me and I am so happy to share this achievement with them.
"I feel so motivated to push forward in my leadership journey and effect positive change for my community. When we work together, we can indeed change the world."
Ms Hall, who had disability herself, said people with disability contributed meaningfully to society.
"I love to hear success stories about the NDIS [National Disability Insurance Scheme] and in local providers working hard each day in service of their clients. That is my story," she said.
"But it has meant a lot of sacrifice, and I am so fortunate to share this recognition with my family, my support system and my community.
"I am thrilled that these awards may give me a wider platform to share my knowledge and passion with a broader audience."
