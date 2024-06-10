Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'Repaying the faith': Tyrell Sloan's quest to become one of the NRL's better fullbacks

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 10 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan has signed a two-year extension with the club. Picture by Anna Warr
St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan has signed a two-year extension with the club. Picture by Anna Warr

He has got the stamp of approval from his St George Illawarra coach, now Tyrell Sloan wants to prove to fans that he has what it takes to be the Dragons starting fullback for years to come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
'Repaying the faith': Tyrell Sloan's quest to become one of the NRL's better fullbacks
St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan has signed a two-year extension with the club. Picture by Anna Warr
Sloan wants to be St George Illawarrra Dragons long-term No 1
Agron Latifi
No comments
Illawarriors suffer heartbreaking loss in NSW Country Championships final
The Illawarriors at the 2024 NSW Country Championships. Picture supplied
It was the Illawarriors best championship showing in five years
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.