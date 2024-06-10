It's short and it's long, World Dachshund Day returns to Shell Cove

The shortest day of the year is fast approaching in the southern hemisphere, which means so is World Dachshund Day.
Celebrated on the winter solstice, or Saturday, June 22, World Dachshund Day is also the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, which fits the theme according to Shell Cove dachshund owner Rebecca Goodchild.
"That's why they created this certain day because dachshunds are short and they're long," Ms Goodchild said.
"All over the world we join together at various fun events and we either do like a walk or some special barbecue or something, just to bring the community all together."
This year dachshund owners from around the Illawarra will meet up at the Shellharbour Marina for a charity walk, with all proceeds going towards Dachshund Rescue Australia and All 4 Dachshunds.
In previous iterations, the event has drawn close to 200 people to celebrate the short but long breed of pooch.
Ms Goodchild says it's to help raise awareness about some of the issues the breed faces and to help preserve its future.
"We're trying to reduce the number of dachshunds requiring re-homing through education," she said.
Dachshunds have health issues such as intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) and many owners struggle with the financial burden of their pet.
"So many people will get these breeds and don't realise their health issues, so they'll let their dogs jump off the lounge, they'll let their dogs run up and down the stairs.
"Then their dog has these health issues and they're like 'what do I do?'"
Despite the challenges though, Ms Goodchild says the dachshund is a great breed of dog.
"They're very loyal, they're very beautiful and they connect to especially one person in the family, and that's what we want to educate people that you need to put the work in with these breeds."
For Ruth Salminen from Dachshund Rescue Australia, the efforts will help the organisations efforts in re-homing the right dachshund to the right family.
Ms Salminen says the number of dogs which need to be re-homed has worsened since the end of the pandemic.
"People getting back into their lives after being in lockdown where they wanted to get a dog," she said.
"Now obviously they're travelling or they're moving overseas or whatever ... a lot of the dogs are finding that quite stressful."
Other causes Ms Salminen identified which have placed more pressure on the organisation are the financial and rental crises.
Once a dachshund is brought into the service their loves and hates are identified to make sure the dog can be "the happiest dog it can possibly be".
The pup is then put on the website and when a potential match is made they will participate in a trial before officially being adopted.
"If it's coming in because it's lonely or it hates the cat, we're not going to put it into a home where people are out all day and it is with a cat," Ms Salminen said.
"We're going to try and find a home where all its boxes are ticked and if we can manage that we have a happy dog.
"If we have a happy dog we have a happy family."
Ms Salminen said if you are going to buy a dog please consider rescuing and if you do buy a puppy make sure you go to a reputable breeder.
The Dachshund Club of Australia has a list of reputable breeders here.
