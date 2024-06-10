Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We're getting hammered': The dairy farming crisis unfolding from Albion Park to Bodalla

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
June 10 2024 - 6:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalhaven in the wake of November 2023 flooding and, inset, Nowra dairy farmer Tim Cochrane on his drenched paddocks.
The Shoalhaven in the wake of November 2023 flooding and, inset, Nowra dairy farmer Tim Cochrane on his drenched paddocks.

A combination of natural events across an extended period which has battered South Coast dairy farmers has them feeling they have been forgotten by the government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.