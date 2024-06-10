'We're getting hammered': The dairy farming crisis unfolding from Albion Park to Bodalla

Assistance for eligible residents to help meet immediate needs like emergency accommodation or small cash payments to purchase essential items generally provided from evacuation or recovery centres.

Grants for eligible residents to replace lost essential household items to maintain basic standard of living.

Grants for eligible residents to undertake essential structural repairs to restore their homes to a safe and habitable condition.

Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets.

Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers, and non-profit organisations and grants to sporting and recreation clubs to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property.