Two women die after being swept off rocks at Kurnell

Two women swept off rocks in Sydney's south on Monday afternoon were plucked from the water by PolAir but could not be revived.
Emergency services raced to Yena Road, Kurnell, in Sydney's south, on Monday, June 10, after reports three women were dumped into the ocean.
One woman, NSW Police said, managed to exit the water and climb onto the rocks, before members of the public went to her aid.
With the help of PolAir, two women were found and pulled from the water unconscious by Marine Area Command officers.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and a Toll Helicopter doctor treated the two women at the scene, but could not revive the women.
They are yet to be formally identified.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the incident.
No suspicious circumstances have been identified at this time, NSW Police said.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
