Hancock extends NRLW career with Dragons at 42 after McGrath-West ruled out

The stunning evergreen career of Jillaroos legend Steph Hancock will continue in 2024, with the 42-year-old linking with the Dragons for the upcoming NRLW season.
Hancock's second stint with the Dragons comes after young gun Tara McGrath-West was ruled out for the season with a sternum injury, adding much-needed experience to a forward pack full of young guns on the rise.
After debuting with the all-conquering Broncos in the NRLW's inaugural season in 2018, Hancock spent a year in Wollongong before playing the past three seasons with the Titans.
He return to the Dragons will be a full-time gig, with the Queensland Police granting her time to take up the opportunity with Jamie Soward's squad.
"I am excited to be playing under Sowie and alongside a new bunch of young talented footballers," Hancock said.
"I'm extremely happy to be in the same team as Teagan 'Flash' Berry that's for sure.
"I've been around a while, the club has given me an opportunity that I honestly didn't expect.
"To repay them, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help the playing squad on and off the field and hopefully inspire the next generation to want to play rugby league at the Dragons.
"It's my first year of not working shift work full-time during a season, so solely concentrating just on footy is definitely one aspect I'm excited about.
"I'm grateful to the Queensland Police Service for giving me time off to join the Dragons and I'm thankful to the club and Sowie for giving me the opportunity to go around in the NRLW one last time."
McGrath-West has been one of Soward's project players after bursting onto the scene in her maiden campaign two seasons ago, but the third-year coach says Hancock's experience will be invaluable.
"Tara has been an instrumental piece around our club and does so many great things, so she's going to be a huge loss," Soward said.
"We were really lucky that Steph - one of the greatest front rowers to ever play the game - fell into our lap and it's a really big signing for our club; not only because of her talents on the field but the way that she carries herself off it.
"She's an upstanding person in what she does away from footy as well. We're really looking forward to having Steph back and seeing what she can do on the field and off it helping to nurture our elite, young talent."
