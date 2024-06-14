13 best things to do in (and around) the Illawarra this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend?
Take your pick from a Filipino food night, a traditional Brazilian festival, a giant inflatable obstacle course and more.
Here's your guide to what's on across the region from Friday to Sunday, June 14 to 16.
Join the salu-salo for a flavour-packed three-course Filipino feast.
The foodie event, hosted by Jennibey and Donald Tenorio of Towradgi Beach Eatery by 10orio kitchen, will extend into the surf club hall next to their restaurant.
When: Friday, with sittings at 6.30pm and 7.30pm still available.
Where: Towradgi Surf Life Saving Club building, corner of Murranar Road and Marine Parade, Towradgi. Phone 0447 633 931 to book.
After the sell-out success of her first show, Roxee Horror returns to the stage with her fabulous chorus line of drag performers.
A mix of lip-syncing and live singing, the show delivers some of the greatest show tunes of all time.
When: Friday at 8pm.
Where: Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, 32 Burelli Street, Wollongong. Details.
When Mariana Pimenta held a Festa Junina last year, more than 200 people attended.
Now she's back for round two of the vibrant Brazilian festival, with music from popular group Forall Band, lively dance performances and good food.
When: Saturday from 2pm to 10pm.
Where: Seeker Brewing, 1 Industrial Road, Unanderra. Details.
As part of Pride celebrations, local stall holders will be selling upcycled jewellery, ceramics, zines, rainbow items, stickers, handmade art and more.
Shop, enjoy some live music and soak in the good vibes at Wollongong's LGBTQIA-led markets.
When: Saturday from 10am to 4pm
Where: Project Contemparry Artspace, 255 Keira Street, Wollongong. Details.
There's only limited spots left for the final days of the incredible Enchanted Forest light show, so get in quick.
Organisers recommend allowing 45 minutes to 1.25 hours to fully enjoy the fun and unique night-time adventure, with tickets only available online.
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Blackbutt Forest Reserve in Shellharbour. Details.
Pygmy marmoset parents Pepper and Mateo have welcomed tiny twins.
The zoo's newest arrivals weighed in at just 15 grams each and are already captivating visitors with their miniature size and playful antics.
When: Open every day from 9.30am to 5pm
Where: Symbio WIldlife Zoo, 7-11 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Helensburgh. Details.
Dig through thousands of new, old, collectable and obscure vinyl records from all the genres, including rock, pop, hip hop, soul, funk, metal and electronic.
Bring the kids and stay for lunch at the club's Thai restaurant.
When: Saturday from 11am to 4pm.
Where: Wombarra Bowlo, 578-582 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Wombarra. Details.
A who's who of the Illawarra's best secondhand fashion sellers will fill a hall with quality pre-loved and vintage clothes at the weekend.
The stores include Rekindled Fashion, the Retro Room, Marie's Favourite Things - and Lola's Closet of Milton.
When: Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.
Where: Kiama Masonic Hall, 46 Collins Street, Kiama. Details.
Billed as Australia's biggest inflatable obstacle course, Tuff Nutterz has arrived in Mount Annan.
The young and young-at-heart can run, bounce and slide their way through the epic adventure playground.
When: Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4.45pm. Last entry 3pm.
Where: Australian Botanic Garden, 362 Narellan Rd, Mount Annan. Details.
Take the kids to meet Paddy Platypus at Shellharbour City's SES headquarters.
Speak to the friendly volunteers, view interactive displays and learn about how to be safer in emergencies and disasters.
When: Saturday from 10am to 2pm.
Where: Shellharbour City SES Unit, 127 Tongarra Rd, Albion Park. Details.
Planning a wedding? This expo has free entry, creative vendors and 'I'm Getting Married Bags'.
Collect ideas and buisiness cards as you browse the floral arrangements, gowns, suits, photography, invitations, wedding cars, videography, reception venues, favours, candy buffets, wedding cakes and more.
When: Sunday from 10am to 3pm
Where: Novotel Northbeach, Cliff Road, Wollongong. Details.
Join the South Coast Writers Centre for readings from shortlisted poets and the announcement of the 2024 Poetry Award winner.
The award invited poets to respond to the theme gentle, as part of the much-loved Horny Sticks and Whispering Lines exhibition celebrating Clifton artist, educator and creative force Ian Gentle.
The event also marks the launch of the 2024 SCWC anthology Chroma.
When: Saturday from 1pm to 3pm.
This annual exhibition featuring the work of students across NSW - including young Illawarra artists - has made a pitstop in Wollongong.
The 50 artworks will tour the state before finding their home at The Children's Hospital at Westmead, where they will help make sick children feel better through the power of art.
When: Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 4pm. Until July 7.
