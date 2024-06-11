Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
How Many More?

Experts gather to discuss gendered violence recovery in Australian first

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 11 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commissioner Micaela Cronin and Illawarra Women's Health Centre executive director Sally Stevenson. File pictures by Sylvia Liber and Wesley Lonergan
Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commissioner Micaela Cronin and Illawarra Women's Health Centre executive director Sally Stevenson. File pictures by Sylvia Liber and Wesley Lonergan

Experts from across Australia, including the Illawarra, are gathering in Melbourne on Tuesday to discuss actions to advance the recovery of women from domestic, family and sexual violence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.