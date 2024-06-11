Emergency help available for Illawarra flooding victims of June 6 storm

Flood recovery support is now on offer for people in Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama following storms this month.
Heavy and widespread rain hit the region on Thursday, June 6 with the deluge continuing into Friday. Floodwaters went rushing into schools and homes, cars were submerged and streets impassable.
During the two-day period 181 millimetres fell in Albion Park, 169mm in Kiama and 111.8mm in Bellambi.
The federal and state government disaster assistance package is available for a range of areas including for emergency accommodation, purchase of essential items, replacement of household items, and grants for essential structural repairs.
Along with the three Illawarra local government areas, Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee and Camden LGAs are included in the package.
The extent of damage is still being assessed by authorities and current supports include:
Federal minister for emergency management, Murray Watt, said the weather event caused widespread damage across multiple communities,
"The NSW Government is continuing to assess the situation and is adapting as we gain a clearer picture of the impact of this disaster, and the Australian Government stands ready to respond to any requests for assistance," he said.
NSW minister for emergency services Jihad Dib thanked SES volunteers and other personnel who responded to the emergency.
"We're supporting these communities to recover from this severe weather event, given many were also impacted in April this year," he said.
Emergency support was made available to Illawarra residents earlier this year after a deluge of around 250mm of rain fell in a 24 hour period on April 6.
The rain caused widespread flooding and damage, with the NSW Government setting up recovery assistance points and councils also rushing to help those affected.
If you've been affected by the deluge and subsequent flooding on June 6 and need financial assistance, replacing lost documents and other recovery support click here.
Concessional loans and primary producer grants are available through the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593.
Find out more on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist programs.
