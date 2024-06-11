Illawarra Mercury
Emergency help available for Illawarra flooding victims of June 6 storm

Nadine Morton
June 11 2024 - 11:44am
SES volunteers assisting during floods across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven on June 6 and 7, 2024. Picture by SES Dapto
Flood recovery support is now on offer for people in Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama following storms this month.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

