Shellharbour gets ready to rock ... unplugged

A day-long music and art event at Shellharbour is aimed to help the city's creative community come back in the years after COVID.
On Saturday, June 22, Shellharbour Rocks Unplugged will see a dozen musicians performing at various venues in the local government area.
There will also be a record fair, circus and face-painting for the kids and a chance to watch Melbourne artist Sahil Roy paint a mural in a Shellharbour Village laneway.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said the event looked to help the city's creative artists.
"I really think one of the most important things is that, during COVID, the arts and the music and the culture scene took a massive hit and I still think it's finding its way back," Mayor Homer said.
"This is the city council's way of bringing it back - and in a way that's also free for people.
"Everyone's under these enormous cost of living pressures, so this is chance for people citywide to get out there and have some fun."
The event has been around since 2022 and this year's unplugged version allows venues like cafes to be involved because the performers are playing acoustic rather than being bands.
"It's a good contrast from the version that we had last year and we're just hoping that people enjoy this version as well," Mayor Homer said.
"It also brings a different flavour where we can have musicians playing in different areas around the city that are more conducive to having an acoustic musician play, which also shares the love of resources around the city as well."
