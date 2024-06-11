Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour gets ready to rock ... unplugged

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 11 2024 - 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer at Pacino's Cafe in Shellharbour Village, one of the venues taking part in this month's Shellharbour Rocks Unplugged event. Picture by Robert Peet
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer at Pacino's Cafe in Shellharbour Village, one of the venues taking part in this month's Shellharbour Rocks Unplugged event. Picture by Robert Peet

A day-long music and art event at Shellharbour is aimed to help the city's creative community come back in the years after COVID.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.