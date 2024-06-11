Drunk, high dad caught riding motorbike with young child at Albion Park Rail

A disqualified motorcyclist accused of being drunk, on drugs and not wearing a helmet while riding an unregistered motorbike with his five-year-old has been caught out by police.
The 23-year-old man was allegedly riding along Oak Street at Albion Park Rail when officers spotted him at 4.30pm on Saturday, June 8.
"Police spoke with the man who was not wearing a helmet and had his five-year-old son as the pillion passenger," NSW Police said.
The man returned positive roadside breath test and also tested positive to cannabis and cocaine.
"He was arrested and taken to Oak Flats Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.027," police said.
Checks revealed the man's drivers' licence was also disqualified.
He was charged with special category driver drive with special-range PCA, and a drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
The man was issued five infringement notices including:
The man was given conditional bail to appear at Kiama Local Court on Monday, July 1.
He was among number of Illawarra motorists caught out during the King's Birthday long weekend double demerit police blitz.
On June 7, police pulled over a teen driver who is accused of wearing knuckledusters while speeding, on drugs and in a car with bald tyres.
The male p-plate driver was allegedly speeding along the Princes Highway at Maddens Plains in a Subaru, when officers clocked him at 112km/h in a 110km/h area. The speed restriction for a P2 driver is 100km/h.
During the long weekend police issued 983 speeding fines to drivers across the Southern Region, along with a further 1977 infringement notices.
Also, 151 drivers tested positive to drugs, and 38 were caught drink driving from 30,087 breath tests.
There were 29 major crashes during the four-day period, there were no fatalities.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the type of behaviour shown by a small number of motorists is unacceptable.
"While the rest of the state abides by the road rules, these few irresponsible drivers are extremely lucky they did not harm themselves or other road users," he said.
"Over the weekend, two people lost their lives in separate crashes at Bateau Bay and Tomingley. While this is significantly less than the same period last year, it is still one life too many."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.