'Lacks ambition': Call for developer to get started on WIN Grand development

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 11 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 4:18pm
Labor's Lord Mayoral candidate Tania Brown has called on developer Level 33 to start work on the CBD's WIN Grand development.
A reported five-year target to start construction on WIN Grand "lacks ambition", according to Labor Lord Mayoral candidate Tania Brown said.

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

