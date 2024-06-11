Police hunt for two men after alleged early-morning brawl at Shellharbour

Police are hunting for two men accused of an early-morning assault on security staff at a licensed premises in Shellharbour.
The brawl erupted at the Shellharbour Club and the Mercury understands it occurred after two men were refused entry and then snuck into the premises.
The men are accused of damaging property before fleeing the scene.
Police were called to the club, located on the corner of Wattle and Shellharbour roads, at 4.15am on Sunday, June 9, and officers have commenced an investigation into circumstances surrounding the fight.
At this stage it is unknown if the brawl occurred inside or outside the premises, and the club has not responded to the Mercury's request for comment.
The Shellharbour Club is open until 4am from Sunday to Thursday each week, and until 6am on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.
Cases of malicious damage to property have dropped slightly in the Shellharbour local government area, from 437 during 2022 to 423 in 2023. This is a drop of 3.2 per cent.
They've also declined in the Wollongong LGA - from 1362 to 1305 (down 4.2 per cent), data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows.
There was a slight increase in the crime across Kiama - from 60 incidents to 69 (up 15 per cent).
Lake Illawarra Police District officers have urged anyone with information to call them on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
