Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police hunt for two men after alleged early-morning brawl at Shellharbour

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 11 2024 - 3:53pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shellharbour Club. File picture by Adam McLean
The Shellharbour Club. File picture by Adam McLean

Police are hunting for two men accused of an early-morning assault on security staff at a licensed premises in Shellharbour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.