Hungry? Check out some of the world's best food photography

La danza dei bicchieri (The dance of the glasses): I had just finished photographing this wedding. I had put away all the equipment and got in the car to go home, exhausted. As I drove along the lawn on which the dinner had been celebrated, I was called by a jingle and I turned to the lawn. I saw this picture. Immersed in the dark were these tables full of glasses, exhausted too, which seemed to scream: "This is our time, now it's our turn to dance!" It was the perfect image to close the story, something that evoked the party that had been there capturing its echo.