Hungry? Check out some of the world's best food photography

The rise and rise of food photography has spawned competitions aplenty, but few quite as significant as the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards.
Thousands of entries were submitted, this year from more than 65 countries and Australian photographers played their part.
In all, 13 Aussies were shortlisted in 28 categories, five images were finalists and from there, three won their categories.
For the second straight year, the Illawarra Mercury's head of photography Robert Peet made it onto the shortlist.
He and partner Cate Ridell formed premium food photograph business Foodogenic during the COVID years and was chuffed with this year's acknowledgment for two reasons.
"Green Connect is our charity partner and this was one for their free-range meat section on their website," Mr Peet said.
"It was a full Illawarra experience because Green Connect raise the animals ethically, and our hand model - Lachie Kerr from Cleaver and Co Quality Meats - takes over."
And then there's the traditionally difficult proposition of capturing uncooked meat.
"Raw meat is seriously difficult to photograph," Mr Peet admitted.
"Being included on the shortlist for two consecutive years is a huge achievement. Just look at the quality of the photos!"
The overall winning shot, which was snapped in the rural area Xiangshan, of Zhejiang, China, shows feast preparations for Lunar New Year.
Walk on the mallow side: During the COVID pandemic lockdown, I started photographing tiny railway model figures (just three quarters of an inch high) positioned with everyday items - usually food - in order to entertain my family and friends on social media. By the time the pandemic passed, I had developed an insatiable appetite for creating these little scenes. The idea for this image came from me taking a bite out of a tea cake and being presented with its inner snow-like mallow - the perfect terrain for my tiny Nordic walkers to feel at home.
The Pirates Catch - The Last Few: The Pirates Catch is from a series called, 'The Last Few' created in Havana, Cuba in 2023. By law, the bulk of fish caught in Cuban waters must be handed to the state for distribution amongst the people. However, some of the poorest in Havana are brave enough to provide for their families by venturing out to sea using nothing more than inner tubes from trucks and tractors as makeshift fishing rafts. As darkness falls, the Pirate heads home, to feed his waiting family and friends. There used to be many. Now there are just a few.
Tomato Cans: My Egyptian mother once told me: "my mum used to say you'll never go hungry if you have a tin of tomatoes in the pantry". The beauty of tinned foods is often revered for its package and label design - in this case I wanted to give prominence to the textures and abundance of tomatoes in a familiar setting, lauding this essential ingredient in Egyptian cooking.
City Meets Farms: This image was taken in the Trentino Alto Adige region in Northern Italy. The view down is into the city of Bolzano. The amber colours of the vineyards serve as a reminder that harvest season is just around the corner. Soon the vineyards will be buzzing with activity and the city alive with anticipation, with locals and visitors alike eagerly awaiting the start of 'vendemmia'.
Drowning: I captured this shot of Jordi Renard's hand in Villeneuve, Switzerland. He is the winemaker and creator of Maison Vulpin and its amazing range of natural wines. The meaning of Vulpin, or Renard in French, is fox. Thus every bottle is marked by the winemaker's pawprint. I wanted his hand and the paw print rising out the grapes to embody the spirit of the estate.
Wild garlic woodland: Taken in Dorset, England. Wandering through the woods at dawn, filled with the heady aroma of wild garlic, is one of the most beautiful things there is. A carpet of flowers as far as the eye can see, and a smell that stirs the appetite. I can't help but pick a few leaves to take home to add to lunch.
The Ice Cream Shop: This image was taken on a warm afternoon within London's Battersea Power Station, now transformed into a premium shopping and leisure centre. Through the distinctive window of a busy ice cream shop, two members of staff are focused on diligently serving a queue of customers. The queue, which includes a small dog, expectantly awaits their turn. Though perhaps the dog is not entirely thinking about ice cream. At the front of the queue, a lady carefully handles her ice cream cone, which is drawing an admiring glance. Others are trying to decide what to order by studying the counter and a menu on the wall. Sitting in the window, a satisfied customer holds up an empty cone - an opportunity for another scoop?
Battered chopsticks: This photo was taken in Kyoto, Japan, in the 400-year-old, Nishiki, Market known as "Kyoto's Kitchen" by the locals. The prawns are dipped in the tempura batter and then submerged in the hot oil, with the chefs expertly using these extended chopsticks to cook and serve these renowned tempura prawns. These were so delicious I ate them for lunch two days in a row and wished I could have packed my entire suitcase full of them to bring them home.
The Fight for Food: A clash between elephants and humans in a paddy field at Sherpur, between Bangladesh and Indian border. Asian wild elephants have been living in Bangladesh for thousands of years. The increasing settlement in forests and hills, the grabbing of forest land, and unplanned development have led to a vast destruction of the elephants' natural habitat. Elephants are increasingly forced out of the forests in search of food - a cause for intense conflicts between elephants and humans. According to forest officials, more than 50 wild elephants fell victim to this conflict in the past five years, 34 of them in 2021 alone.
Hot & Spicy Honey Bacon: Hot Honey Bacon is a recipe illustration from the culinary arts book, The Unofficial Yellowstone Cookbook, which was written and photographed by food photographer Jackie Alpers. The cookbook illustrates Western Americana recipes inspired by the Dutton family's Montana ranch and the relationship the ranchers have with food and the land on the dramatic and sometimes violent Yellowstone television series. The images reflect regional culinary influences while exploring food history, symbolism, and cultural significance.
First date in Vienna: I took this image during a trip to Vienna. It was a gloomy and freezing day. Stopping in the Café Museum for a quick coffee I noticed this couple sharing an apple strudel. The café was packed with people but they didn't care. Coincidentally, a void had been created around them. The lines converged on them. With those pastel colours and the shelves full of books it seemed as if the scene was suspended in time. I liked the idea of it being their first date. I turned on the camera and shot.
Eggs in the morning: These beautiful white eggs are fresh gifts, each morning retrieved with a sense of gratitude from the little coop in the garden, where chickens roam. These eggs, with their subtle sheen, carry within them the warmth of the hens that laid them. It's a daily ritual, a connection to the land and the cycle of life. In this tranquil scene, the eggs are more than potential-they are a promise of life and a link to the earth, a piece of the heart that beats in the quiet sanctuary of one's own backyard. This still life, a composition as timeless as the light that dances across its surface, speaks of simple elegance and quiet mornings.
Italian Oyster Mushroom: This Italian oyster mushroom (Pleurotus pulmonarius) was locally grown indoors on straw at Bramble Hill Farm in Unity, Maine. It has an earthy, mild flavour. The texture of the large fluted light brown cap and white gills is accentuated by the soft natural side light.
Sea of Rainbow Chard, Brooklyn Grange Sunset Park Farm, Brooklyn, NY: A farmer collecting bundles of harvested rainbow chard at the Brooklyn Grange Sunset Park Farm in Brooklyn, New York. Brooklyn Grange, with two locations atop industrial buildings in New York City, has created a revolutionary rooftop farming model, cultivating over 4.5 tons of produce per year of diverse and unique crops.
Biker Stop 2: This image was shot on my iPhone at a roadside meeting place popular with bikers in the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales. I had arranged to meet a good friend, who is an avid biker, for a catch up in the fresh air, amongst the hills. I treated him to a burger on the condition that I could use it, and his bike, for the shot (no expense spared!)
La danza dei bicchieri (The dance of the glasses): I had just finished photographing this wedding. I had put away all the equipment and got in the car to go home, exhausted. As I drove along the lawn on which the dinner had been celebrated, I was called by a jingle and I turned to the lawn. I saw this picture. Immersed in the dark were these tables full of glasses, exhausted too, which seemed to scream: "This is our time, now it's our turn to dance!" It was the perfect image to close the story, something that evoked the party that had been there capturing its echo.
Side street Hanoi: This photo was taken in Hanoi, Vietnam. I was on a family holiday and we were just wandering through the many narrow side streets in the city and I came across this old bicycle full of fruit, the colours against the dark background and rusty old bike made it really stand out.
Peter enjoying his Scotch Broth by the fire with his dog, Seoras: The image of Peter MacQueen enjoying his Scotch broth by the fire with his West Highland Terrier, Seras at his feet, was shot at Guardswell Farm in Perthshire, Scotland. It was photographed while shooting the Hebridean Baker at Home cookbook by Coinneach MacLeod. Peter is Coinneach's partner and official recipe tester. Scotch broth is a traditional Scottish recipe that has been handed down through many generations. It's warming on a cold day, comforting, nourishing and makes use of locally produced ingredients.
Love: I took this photograph in Chittagong, Bangladesh. A woman is feeding her pet cats. She is called Minnie's mother by all the locals, as she calls all her pets 'Minnie'. This woman has many pets. She spends half of the money she earns daily to feed these animals. She earns money by working in other people's homes.
Gabriel at Dawn: Gabriel Valencia is the Director of Farming at Vérité Wines. This photograph was captured at block 82 at their Alexander Mountain Estate vineyard, perched at the very top of the estate overlooking Alexander Valley below. This is a very special vineyard located above the marine layer with an altitude of 2200 feet. Imagine my delight when the dramatic fog rolled in followed by sun rays peeking through the diffuse light to create a silhouette of Gabriel in front of the vineyard.
Soulful Rain: As I made my way to Bai Dinh Pagoda in Vietnam, a sudden downpour left me stranded along Ninh Binh Province roads. Desperate for shelter, I stumbled upon a Buddhist Temple, where a group of female monks kindly took me in. While I patiently waited for the rain to stop, they gathered for lunch and a steaming cup of tea. Unfolding before my eyes was a serene moment of warmth, laughter, and ease.
Figgy Sweet Cake Temptation: 'Figgy Sweet Cake Temptation' captures the irresistible allure of a delicious cake topped with fresh figs and drizzled with syrup, all set against a clean white background. The image invites viewers to indulge in the rich flavours and textures of this mouthwatering dessert, showcasing the artistry of culinary delights.
Back to front (of house) in one shot: I have always been fascinated by the two contrasting worlds of the dining room and the kitchen, the front and back of house. When photographing at Adam Byatt's Michelin starred Trinity Restaurant in Clapham, I noticed there was just a thin wall separating the two contrasting environments. This was shot just before evening service. I wanted to portray the calm, warm, welcoming ambience in the dining room, juxtaposed with the busy, buzzy, chefs in the kitchen. The differences are what makes this shot for me.
Lunchtime at the Ashram: These gentlemen are pilgrims attending the mighty Kumbh Mela Hindu festival, reputed to be the largest gathering of humanity on earth. The venue is the northern Indian city of Haridwar on the banks of the Ganges. All pilgrims are offered food, usually dhal and rice, by local ashrams, and I was struck by the patience and discipline involved. Once the gates opened, a hundred or more men walked calmly and silently into the building and took up their places, waiting to be served. The meal over, they rose as one man and left as silently as they had entered.
Working together: This picture was taken in a village of the Karo tribe in Ethiopia. In this picture Karo ladies are working together with stone grinders to prepare a rice grain paste for the whole village.
A rice cracker eclipse: I always strive to create visuals that say a little more than what they appear to say. I'm sure you have already read books and taken great pleasure in the intertextuality, seen movies where the implicit elevated certain scenes, admired a painting for its multiple layers of meaning. There's a lot of that in photography too. We can try to give the viewer a spectacle that isn't just aesthetic. Even in food photography.
Cave Fishing: A father and son catching fish by using bamboo basket trap inside a karst cave in South Vietnam during the monsoon season. Cave fishing can only be done in monsoon season when the cave chamber is flooded by rain water.
Give me a kiss! A couple waiting for their order on the corner of Ng Hunh Thc Khng and H Tng Mu in Saigon at night. The girl was getting bored so she wanted to attract the attention of her boyfriend under the lights of the food stall.
