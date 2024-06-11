Semi-trailer rollover at Wilton, traffic on Picton Road affected

A truck driver has been rushed to hospital with head injuries following a semi-trailer rollover in Wilton.
The rubbish truck was on Almond Street, near the corner of Picton Road, when it rolled spilling out items across the road.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.40pm on Tuesday, June 11, and paramedics treated the male truck driver, who is aged in his 30s, for bleeding to the head.
The man has since been transported him to Wollongong Hospital.
Almond Street, between Picton Road and Argyle Street, is closed in both directions and salvage operations are underway, with transport authorities still at the scene.
More to come.
