Teen's jail appeal after brutally bashing two women in Wollongong CBD

A teenager who shouted a homophobic slur at two women while he bashed them during a wild Wollongong CBD brawl is "very ashamed" of his behaviour, his mother has told a court, as he made a bid to reduce his jail term.
The Central Coast man was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on May 7 to 30 months behind bars for what the magistrate described as an "appalling, brutal and cowardly" act in the early hours of March 12, 2023.
A non-parole period of 15 months was imposed. The 19-year-old fought his charges in a hearing, but was found guilty of common assault, affray, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court found Taki and another man, who he didn't know, got into a scuffle on Atchison Street after leaving Wollongong nightspot Heyday about 1.30am.
Others got involved causing a brawl to erupt, with Taki chasing the man as he tried to flee before he knocked him to the ground.
Harrowing CCTV footage was aired during the hearing of Taki relentlessly striking the man, before kicking and stomping him as he lay on the concrete.
Two women, who had no connection to either of the parties, tried to intervene to help the man before Taki rounded on them and "violently" assaulted them, leaving both with injuries to their face and head.
The footage showed him punching one of the women at least seven times in the face, knocking her out.
"I struggled to breathe due to there being so much blood in my nose and mouth," the woman told the court during the hearing.
During the beating Taki called the two women "dirty lesbians", a slur the police prosecutor said showed Taki was "motivated by hatred".
He fled the scene with four of his friends in a car, while the three victims were treated for their injuries at the hospital.
On Tuesday, Taki dialled into Wollongong District Court from an audio-visual link suite at Bathurst jail, while his mother Kristy Clarke took to the witness stand and detailed her son's autism diagnosis he received in 2012.
Ms Clarke said Taki attended a school for patterns of "behavioural difficulties and emotional disturbances" but that he was "hungry for a normal life" and later attended a mainstream school while undertaking a trade.
She expressed concerns that her son had been exposed to violence and drugs behind bars and that his behaviour and emotional wellbeing have deteriorated during his 34 days spent in custody.
Ms Clarke said Taki didn't realise his victims were women until after the fact, however Judge Sharon Harris put it to her that he used a gendered slur, suggesting he must have known.
"It's not something he wants on his name, he's very ashamed," Ms Clarke said.
Defence barrister Bart Vasic urged the judge to consider an intensive correction order, arguing it was not in the community's interest to keep him behind bars.
Judge Sharon Harris noted the serious injuries sustained by the women - including one that suffered a broken nose, and the other a black eye - and Taki's remorse was only before her by way of statements from his mother.
She also considered his history of psychological issues and ordered a report to assess whether Taki is suitable for home detention. Judge Harris will hand down her decision on July 12.
"Frankly at first blush, this is a matter which a sentence of full-time is appropriate," she said.
"But I've heard a lot of material today that I need to consider on making such a serious call for a young man."
