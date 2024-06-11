Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Illawarra new home buyers paying more fees, taxes than Sydney

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
June 12 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer Macquarie (insert) said all actors in the hosuing sector, including governments, needed to look at how they could reduce the cost of building new homes. Picture supplied/Anna Warr
Jennifer Macquarie (insert) said all actors in the hosuing sector, including governments, needed to look at how they could reduce the cost of building new homes. Picture supplied/Anna Warr

New home buyers in West Dapto are paying 40 cents in every dollar in government fees and charges, as the high cost of new housing projects stifles development and imperils the region's chance of reaching its housing targets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.