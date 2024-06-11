UOW bus route goes all-electric as new vehicles boost sustainability

One of the main bus routes to the University of Wollongong has gone all-electric with the arrival of two new zero-emissions buses.
The new vehicles have been deployed with the goal of making a cleaner and quieter environment on campus and advancing the cause of UOW achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.
Their introduction means the routes between the Keiraville campus and North Wollongong station are now all-electric - routes 9 and 9N.
UOW said the buses were the result of a tender it opened late last year for new environmentally friendly bus services, won by manufacturer Foton Mobility Distribution.
Previously, the University has had hybrid shuttle buses operating on campus.
Premier Illawarra were the successful tenderer with two brand-new electric buses "built to Australian specifications" and provided by Foton Mobility Distribution.
UOW acting Vice-Chancellor Professor David Currow said with sustainability and carbon neutrality, "every decision matters".
"The electric buses will significantly reduce emissions from transport on campus and we are proud to be taking another step towards carbon neutrality," Professor Currow said.
"I encourage every student and staff member to use public transport when possible and to jump on one of our new electric buses."
Foton is an Australian company which sources overseas technology for heavy vehicles.
Its CEO Neil Wang said the buses would have a tangible impact on the campus environment.
"The opportunity to partner with a major transport operator such as Premier Illawarra and my old alma mater, UOW, makes me very proud," he said.
Premier Illawarra Director John King said he was "thrilled" to operate the first electric buses in the Illawarra region.
"Our hope is that these new buses will encourage the uptake of public transport when travelling to and from Wollongong Campus, limiting carbon emissions from private vehicles as well as congestion on the road," Mr King said.
"We are eager to continue our relationship with UOW and Foton in learning more about renewable buses and the part they play in our greater renewable transport strategy in the years to come."
UOW's steps towards greater environmental sustainability have been recognised in the QS World University Rankings, where its sustainability ratings have boosted UOW's overall score.
As part of its music festival relocating to the UOW campus music promoter Yours and Owls would contribute to $90,000 worth of solar panels at UOW over three years, to sit atop the library and supply power to the UniBar and library.
