Warilla tradie admits to possessing child abuse material

A Warilla tradie has admitted to possessing child abuse images after police uncovered a disturbing search history on his mobile phone.
Robert Garcia, 56, faced Wollongong Local Court from custody on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to three charges including possessing child abuse material.
Tendered court documents state Garcia, who has previously spent time behind bars for possessing a child-like sex doll, was greeted by police at his home on March 30.
He opened the door and allowed them inside, with officers requesting to see his mobile phone, which he unlocked and handed over.
Garcia was arrested after police found images depicting young girls wearing bikinis at the beach within his camera roll, as he pleaded, "I can't go back to jail, I've been working very hard".
"I don't even know what's on there. I'm confused," Garcia said as he began to cry.
Police found 10 images that were screenshot into Garcia's photo gallery at 5.45am that morning, and a further two images from the day prior.
A search of his 'Recycle' folder uncovered 44 images of girls believed to be under 18, some as young as three to five laying on the sand in swimwear, court documents state.
Police also inspected Garcia's internet search history, which revealed terms including, 'Family Nudism Images - Free Download', 'Free photo little girl and her mom building sandcastle on beach, sitting on wet sand', 'Which naturist beach/resort is the most suitable for a family with kids', and 'Is drinking urine good for you?'
Some of the images depicting girls without clothing met the definition of child abuse material.
Garcia, who remains bail refused, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26.
