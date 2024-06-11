Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Business List
In Depth

The challenges facing BlueScope's grand plan to unlock industrial land

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 11 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On Friday, Wollongong MP and Planning Minister Paul Scully announced a working group to guide the development of the BlueScope surplus lands. Picture by Adam McLean/Supplied
On Friday, Wollongong MP and Planning Minister Paul Scully announced a working group to guide the development of the BlueScope surplus lands. Picture by Adam McLean/Supplied

From the ground level, it's difficult to get a sense of just how vast the scale of the masterplan for the BlueScope surplus lands is.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.