Illawarra rugby juniors excel at NSW Country and State championships

Three Illawarra rugby junior representative teams have tasted success at both the NSW Country Championships and NSW State Championships.
It was a particularly good June long-weekend for the Illawarriors U14 girls side coached by Mitch Lowrie.
First they did exceptionally well to win all three pool games they played to make the final of the NSW Country Championships at Apex Oval in Dubbo on June 8-9.
Unfortunately Illawarra were beaten 19-5 by Hunter in the decider.
The following day though at the same venue the girls got their revenge on Hunter, beating them 12-0 in the State Championships semi-final.
This set up a grand final showdown against Sydney University/Penrith.
It was a great decider with Illawarra slotting a penalty goal in the dying minutes to secure a 17-all draw and as a result be crowned joint champions alongside Sydney University/Penrith.
Sybil Latu capped a brilliant campaign for Illawarra by being named the best forward in the U14 girls at the NSW Country Championships.
Lowrie said it was a tremendous performance from his team, especially considering the girls had had limited training because of the weather.
"To be crowned joint State Champions is a fantastic achievement, especially when you consider our girls only trained about three times and were playing against girls who play together every week," he said.
"Out of the squad of 22 I think eight of them had never played rugby union before. They were rugby league converts who learnt as they went during the tournament.
"For a lot of those girls it was their first ever tournament and now they're state champions.
"So, not too shabby at all."
Illawarra's U14 boys side also had a good time of things in Dubbo.
The team coached by Rikki Papesch won all five games they played comfortably, scoring 188 points while conceding only 26 points.
They were crowned NSW Country Champions after hammering Far North Coast 36-7 in the grand final.
Illawarra kept their opponents scoreless in two of the five games.
Destin Tausala scored 12 tries in the tournament and was named the best back in the U14 boys at the NSW Country Championships.
The boys then did well on the Monday to finish sixth at the State Championships.
Illawarra's U13 boys were also celebrating after downing Two Blues 15-0 in the State Championships Plate grand final.
Illawarra player Noah Vaotangi was also named best forward in the U15 boys at the NSW Country Championships.
