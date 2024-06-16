All the photos from the Workers in Mining Charity Golf Day in Calderwood

There was lots of smiles and lots of connections made during the inaugural Workers in Mining Charity Golf Day.
But just as importantly almost $10,000 was raised for the Black Dog Institute, much to the pleasure of former Illawarra Hawks player Luke Doherty.
Doherty suffered in silence for over 10 years battling depression and anxiety.
It's only in recent times that the 42-year-old has come out of the shadows to speak out about his mental health battles in the hope he can help others who have suffered in silence for too long.
Doherty teamed with three other South32 miners to run the inaugural charity golf day at Calderwood Valley Golf Course on June 11.
He and his fellow organisers were ecstatic that the event helped kick-start the conversation about the importance of good mental health, while also raised valuable money for the Black Dog Institute.
"It really was a great day all round. There was lots of smiles and connections made and everyone seemed to enjoy each others' company," Doherty said.
"Everyone went home with a gift bag thanks to our sponsors but more importantly everybody dug deep and raised almost $10,000 for the Black Dog Institute, who have helped many people such as myself deal with their mental health issues.
"This is not about me, it's about getting it out there.
"I'm in front of this mental health stuff and I'm okay with it. I understand it is okay to be struggling and it's okay to not be okay.
"We need to talk up, support each other and make it just a bit normal [conversation], like the flu.
"If we do that we might save some lives.
"Our plan is to continue getting everyone out there walking around, connecting on the golf course and having a good day.
"And if it helps one bloke or one girl get through a tough time, that's a huge win."
Doherty added the plan was to host more social days for all miners in the region.
"We will also hold a yearly charity golf day where we raise funds for something close to our miners' hearts, be it mental health or cancer research," he said.
