Spectacular home right on the Shellharbour Marina

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 4 | Car 3
You won't get much closer to The Waterfront precinct and Shellharbour Marina than this.
Located just steps away, this prime harbourside property offers a luxury home and an extraordinary lifestyle with an array of vibrant cafes, restaurants and boutique shops on your doorstep.
Michelle Mannex, listing agent and principal at Shellharbour Marina Real Estate said the home offers a unique opportunity.
"This stunning property boasts a divine alfresco area with a sparkling pool and grand proportions alongside a sumptuous open plan kitchen, living and dining space, creating an impressive haven for any family," Michelle said.
"Positioned within the chic Waterfront precinct, this home offers shopping, dining, and leisure activities like the Marina, Killalea State Park and The Farm Beach, all within walking distance."
The custom designed six-bedroom home is set on a 703 square metre parcel of land that makes the most of every single square metre.
It even offers a dual living option with a separate garden flat that houses two additional bedrooms, a luxurious bathroom, modern designer kitchen and living space with its own laundry. Ideal for accommodating grandparents, in-laws, adult children or guests, or it could be used as an opulent work from home space.
The garden flat overlooks the divine outdoor area with pool, surrounding entertaining space and manicured gardens.
"This property would suit any family seeking ample space for family gatherings and entertainment, while also providing options for multi-generational living or a work from home space," Michelle said.
The generous internal footprint of the home includes an open plan kitchen with gas cooking, stone island bench and pendant lighting, oversized windows on both levels, ducted air-conditioning and a family bathroom with frameless shower screen and incredible oval bath.
The upper level features four large bedrooms including a luxurious main suite with walk-in robe and en suite.
"With its convenient location, abundance of features, and connection to a vibrant local community, this property offers an unparalleled opportunity for luxury living," Michelle said.
"It also has reduced home running costs and increased comfort, as certified by the Liveability Features Appraisal in conjunction with the CSIRO."
