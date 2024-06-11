Illawarra new home buyers paying more in fees and taxes than Sydney

Housing will be the focus for business leaders in the Illawarra today as Minister for Housing Rose Jackson delivers an address to the Illawarra Shoalhaven Housing Forum 2024.
The event will explore affordable housing opportunities in the Illawarra and will undoubtedly discuss how quickly builders can put new homes on the Wollongong market.
The event comes as it was revealed that new home buyers in West Dapto are paying 40 cents in every dollar in government fees and charges. The high cost of new housing projects stifles development and imperils the region's chance of reaching its housing targets.
Connor Pearce has the story. You can let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on our website.
