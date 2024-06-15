Illawarra Mercury
UOW Hong Kong sunk to one-third capacity amid $71m works on new campus

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
June 15 2024
UOWCHK revenue and asset value table. Source: UOW annual reports.
The University of Wollongong's Hong Kong college has a student population just one-third of its capacity after $71 million was spent on its new campus before last September's opening.

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

