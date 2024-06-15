UOW Hong Kong sunk to one-third capacity amid $71m works on new campus

The University of Wollongong's Hong Kong college has a student population just one-third of its capacity after $71 million was spent on its new campus before last September's opening.
The decline in the fortunes of the UOW College Hong Kong (UOWCHK) resulted in UOW reporting a $44 million hit to UOW's bottom line, the largest single contributor to its $95 million loss for 2023.
Revenue from its Hong Kong operation had been declining to one-third of its peak in 2019, particularly since the end of its co-branding with the City University of Hong Kong.
Its enrolment is now about 1200 at the new 15,000 square metre "state-of-the-art" campus built for 3300 students at Tai Wai, in Hong Kong's New Territories.
UOW blamed the $44 million write-down on a "greater than expected decline in UOWCHK student enrolments from 2015 to 2023" and the Auditor-General requiring a different accounting method.
It attributed falling enrolments to "shifts in the educational market in Hong Kong, increased competitive pressure, demographic declines in school leavers and as a result of the uncoupling of the UOW College Hong Kong from the City University brand and campus".
"As a result, the current student population is only approximately one third of the capacity of the campus," the annual report stated.
"Under accounting standards the decline in student numbers and operating results together with the underutilisation of the campus are indicators for impairment."
With student numbers at a third of capacity, UOWCHK revenue for 2022 ($19.8 million) and 2023 ($17.9 million) had shrunk to less than one-third the 2019 revenue figure ($65.3 million).
Despite this, the Hong Kong college campus was described as "highly successful" by UOW as recently as the 2023 annual report, in the message from Chancellor Michael Still.
UOW remained bullish
UOW's valuations of the campus of an asset had also remained bullish amid the falling revenue and tanking enrolments. UOW valued its Hong Kong asset at $251.2 million in 2021 and $223.7 million in 2022.
But last year UOW's auditor, the NSW Auditor-General, required UOW to correct its valuations, resulting in the $44 million writedown. This resulted in a "corrected misstatement" in the 2023 UOW annual report, after the auditor told UOW it should used a different valuation method.
In response to questions from the Mercury, a University of Wollongong spokesman said the asset writedown didn't happen before 2023 because it hadn't taken possession of the new campus until then.
He also said the reason for the writedown in 2023 was the NSW Auditor-General "presented an alternative" accounting standard.
"The development of the campus was entirely funded by UOW Hong Kong. UOW contributed no cash to this development," the spokesman said.
"The write down on the value of the Tai Wai campus is included in the 2023 annual report because the 10-year lease on the asset started in 2023.
"The reasons for the write-down are explained in detail in the 2023 UOW annual report.
"The impairment reflects the application of accounting standards and not the value the Tai Wai campus has to UOW.
"The impairment is a non-cash item and does not impact the UOW's retained earnings."
New campus a gift to bottom line
When UOW took over what was then called the Community College of City University in Hong Kong, in 2015, it had about 6000 students.
After a five-year transition period it became the University of Wollongong College Hong Kong, fully independent from City University, which is ranked 62 in the world in the QS Top Universities rankings.
In September last year UOWCHK moved from premises in Kowloon to a new location, in a development above Tai Wai railway station, also home to apartments and the shopping mall called The Wai.
The campus was a gift from the Hong Kong government, and was valued at "between $160 million and $250 million" in 2016, a UOW spokesman told the Australian Financial Review at the time. It had counted for more than $200 million of UOW's asset balance since 2018 - until this year.
The Tai Wai campus was opened with fanfare - then vice-chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson and UOW Global Enterprises CEO Marisa Mastroianni made the trip for the opening.
But while Professor Davidson said last September that the college could accommodate "up to 3300 students", enrolments and revenue had by then been plummeting for some years.
Its enrolment figure is about 1200, according to the UOW website (although the 6000 figure is still present elsewhere on the UOW website, on the "Study in Hong Kong" page).
Before the move $71 million had been spent on construction work to prepare a new campus which could hold 3300 students.
This was funded from $157 million in cash reserves the Hong Kong Community College had when UOW took it over, UOW said in its annual report for last year. These reserves could only be spent in Hong Kong and could not be dispersed elsewhere in UOW.
Bright start as enrolments grew
In 2015 UOW was selected by the City University of Hong Kong, after an international tender, to take responsibility for stewardship and governance of the Community College of City University (CCCU) from 2015. It became independent after a five-year transition period.
A few years after ownership of the college was transferred to UOW, but within a five-year transition period with City University, things had been looking brighter.
UOW's 2016 annnual report boasted of "robust" new student recruitment in Honk Kong, with Associate Degree and Diploma student numbers up 15 per cent.
UOW reported $53 million in revenue from UOWCHK in 2016, more than double the $26.4 million from 2015.
UOW's 2018 annual report boasted of an extraordinary 65 per cent increase in commencing students in one year, resulting in a 46 per cent increase in the total student population at UOWCHK.
By 2018 revenue was $55 million and peaked at $65.3 million in 2019, but it would soon start to fall amid the global COVID pandemic which drove a wrecking ball the higher education sector in Australia.
UOWCHK's 2020 revenue had dropped to $47.8 million, then to $27.9 million in 2021, $19.8 million in 2022 and $17.9 million in 2023.
It appears UOW remains optimistic for the college.
Its 2023 annual report contained praise from new Chancellor Michael Still for the Hong Kong campus and the subsidiary UOW Global Enterprises which runs it.
"The [India] campus will add another feather to UOW's 30 years of experience as a global university, establishing and operating highly successful campuses in Dubai, Hong Kong, and Malaysia," Mr Still wrote.
"We also opened the new Tai Wai campus of UOW College Hong Kong, while UOW Malaysia received university status.
"As a testament to UOW's global reach, UOW Global Enterprises (UOWGE) - which develops and operates offshore campuses and pathways to university - took out the international education and training award at the 2023 Australian Export Awards."
UOWCHK at first offered only diploma and associate degree courses, but has been successfully adding some bachelor degrees.
But the gift from Hong Kong of the premises - in a 10-year lease - has no enforceable ability to extend past the 10 years, so asset value including student numbers can only consider cash flows for the next 10 years.
The UOW spokesman pointed out that the $44 million writedown was "non-cash" and did not represent an actual loss.
But it is a substantial reduction from the asset value UOW has been counting towards its bottom line. From 2015 UOW's reported assets were boosted by $178 million from the collage acquisition, rising to $263.2 million in 2019.
