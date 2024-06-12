Govt eyes beachside Bellambi social housing estate

The beachside social housing estate at Bellambi is up for review, but Housing Minister Rose Jackson said a sell-off of the site was unlikely.
For years some have questioned having social housing on the water, suggested selling it off could make more money for the government.
But a sale seems unlikely, according to Ms Jackson, who was in Wollongong take part in a Business Illawarra panel discussion on affordable housing.
The changes to the Bellambi housing site is part of a Homes NSW review of its Wollongong portfolio, which will also see changes at its Gywnneville property on Northfields Avenue across the road from the University of Wollongong.
She said there wasn't a view to sell off the land at Bellambi and move the tenants somewhere else, saying that would be "disruptive" to be picked up "and plonked somewhere else".
"I would say we're looking more at renewing what we have," she said.
"We've got communities that have been there for a long time, and they are great places in so many ways.
"But the homes are cheap and they are not modern homes, not disability accessible, they're not energy efficient.
"My idea is more [to] keep those communities there but perhaps do more. Perhaps increase the number of homes that are there, perhaps some multi-level and perhaps some apartments within the space."
Ms Jackson said the community engagement was not a "tick a box" approach, where the government has already made the decision
"I think one of the really key things about what we're trying to do with both these projects is be really open to community engagement," she said.
"We don't have definitive plans, definitive time frames, definitive numbers.
"What we do have is a commitment to do more with our assets, and both those estates are ageing, are not properly utilising the land that's there and the opportunity that's there."
A statement from Homes NSW said it was reviewing its social housing across the Wollongong Local Government Area to find opportunities to create "more social housing that better meets the needs of residents and the local community".
Any redevelopment of the Bellambi and Gwynneville sites would be aimed at creating one- and two-bedroom units to match the current needs of the priority waitlist.
"Planning for any housing renewal projects will be done in collaboration with social housing residents, local community organisations, Wollongong City Council, the Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council, and the community housing sector," Homes NSW said.
"If any future plans to redevelop social housing sites in the Wollongong LGA were to proceed all eligible residents can be assured that they would have the right to return to a home in the former site once complete."
The Business Illawarra panel's focus was on affordable housing, which was identified as a level above social housing but below that which is largely supplied by the current rental market.
"It's the huge missing middle," Ms Jackson said.
"We don't have enough social housing, and, sure, we absolutely need to do more. And we just need more supply of housing generally.
"But the missing middle is affordable housing, because if you're just building expensive homes and apartments, well, childcare workers can't afford that. Aged care workers can't afford that.
"They need an affordable product."
Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair was also on the Business Illawarra panel and felt a large section of people were being left out of the housing market.
"We know increasingly, costs have gone through the roof, and the cost of housing has far exceeded income increases over the decades," Ms Adair said.
"And so more and more full-time double-income households are being priced out of the market, and that is that missing, affordable rental piece in the middle."
In terms of affordable housing, other panelists noted there wasn't an effective national definition of what "affordable housing" meant - something which Ms Adair described as a "red herring".
"We already have a definition," she said.
"What's really unhelpful is the private property industry, and their lobbying, to government at all levels - but particularly at the state and federal level - seems to be setting aside the definition that has been so successful and so effective in NSW for years.
"And that is a definition that acknowledges household income, not just a discount to an inflated market price, so it troubles me greatly that this has become a real red herring in the conversation. It needn't be and it needs to stop."
