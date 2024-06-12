Car-carrier crashes: power pole snaps, driver trapped, luxury cars destroyed

A car-carrying truck crashed and rolled overnight at Kembla Grange, snapping a power pole in two places and trapping the driver.
The crash, which happened on Reddalls Road at 12.50am on Wednesday, June 12, started a small grass fire after diesel spilt from the truck.
Power lines were brought down across the road and nature strip.
This prevented the driver from leaving the cabin due to safety risk.
Paramedics were called to the scene, however the driver, who managed to extricate himself, was uninjured.
Six new luxury cars were destroyed in the crash including two Range Rovers, two Land Rover Discovery and two Audi vehicles.
A salvage operation is continuing, and traffic is affected however the road is now open.
More to come
