Man admits to causing serious injuries to former Hawks player Harry Froling

A Coniston man has admitted to causing serious injuries to former Illawarra Hawks player Harry Froling after he knocked him unconscious in the Wollongong CBD.
Froling, 25, played for the Brisbane Bullets, but was informed by his neurosurgeon at his last post-operation review that he would not be able to play contact sport again, causing him to cancel his last contract.
Froling, the brother of Hawks captain Sam Froling, spent 10 days in hospital with a fractured skull, but had no recollection of the fateful morning that changed his life.
Nathan Mesinez faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm after he punched Froling in the early hours of January 22, 2023.
One count of affray was withdrawn. The 21-year-old tradie left the courthouse, supported by his mother and partner.
Agreed facts tendered to the court state Froling drank seven drinks before arriving at the Heyday nightclub on Crown Street at around 11.30pm with a group of friends after the Bullets' win against the Hawks.
CCTV footage from the club showed Froling was "visibly intoxicated", with security escorting him outside at around 1.10am.
Froling re-entered the club ten minutes later and drank more drinks. At one stage, he was seen dancing close to three women, while tapping one of them - Mesinez' girlfriend - on the head.
Court documents state Mesinez' girlfriend asked him to stop touching her. She left the venue with her friends sometime later, with Froling approaching them and saying: "I remember seeing youse in the nightclub."
Mesinez' girlfriend told Froling to "go away" but he stayed, prompting her to push him.
A few minutes later, Mesinez put himself between his girlfriend and Froling and also told him to leave, before Froling said: "What are you going to do about it, hit me?"
Mesinez then punched Froling with a clenched fist to the head. Froling fell backwards onto the footpath and hit his head on the pavement, with Mesinez leaving immediately as Froling lay there unresponsive.
Passersby, who happened to be nurses by profession, offered first aid to Froling and tried to place him in the recovery position.
Police were called and noticed Froling had a small drip of blood coming from his ear, with his speech slurred.
Froling was taken to Wollongong Hospital here doctors ordered a CT brain scans, however he refused to consent. Froling was returned to the emergency department, where he removed his cannula and absconded about 8am.
He got on a plane back to Brisbane with his team shortly after while nursing serious head injuries. In significant pain, Froling's partner took him straight to hospital upon landing.
Froling told hospital staff he had no recollection of what happened to him and was found to have a large hematoma, a smaller hematoma, and a skull fracture.
He also underwent a craniotomy to drain the brain bleed, with his bone replaced with plates and screws. Froling still experiences constant ringing in his ears, nausea, and headaches that come and go.
On June 9, he was reviewed by a doctor who said he would never resume his pre-injury level of fitness.
Meanwhile, police identified Mesinez through CCTV footage. He handed himself in on January 24 and told police Froling "was trying to harass the girls" and "obviously I didn't mean to hurt him that much".
He will receive his sentence date on July 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.