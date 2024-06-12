Match-winner Hope Millard earns NSW call alongside nine Steelers teammates

When it comes to big-game match-winners, thoughts don't always turn to front-rowers. Thankfully for Country, Illawarra prop Hope Millard thinks a little differently.
Diminutive in the front-row stakes, Millard's shown a happy knack of sniffing out a try from close range, and she couldn't have picked a better time to show it than extra time in a thrilling City-Country clash a month ago.
With the scores locked at 18 apiece having gone beyond the 60-minute distance, most eyes were on star Steelers halves Kasey Reh and Evie McGrath as Country launched a raid on the City line with time ticking down.
But with the latter flattened off the ball, and Reh forced to play it 10 metres out, Millard seized the opportunity to scoop up the footy and crash over to seal the win.
It was a big play on the last with the game on the line, but one Millard refused to shrink from.
"To be honest not much was going through my head," Millard said.
"When they blew fulltime we didn't know what was going on. We asked the ref about it and he said he hadn't heard anything about extra time, so we were shaking hands.
"Then we just heard from a distance extra time was being called so it was all pretty hectic.
"We were close to the line and I saw Kasey get tackled. Evie was down, so either way a forward was going to have to take the hit-up.
"I just saw a little bit of space, saw a chance and took it. Obviously it worked out.
"The coaches I've had this year have really helped me be more confident. They've always said 'if you see something, take that chance' and they've trusted me to play that way.
"If it didn't come off, we still had more time, but I'm just glad it worked out in the end."
It was also enough to catch the eye of NSW selectors, with Millard to debut for the Sky Blues Under 19s on Thursday next week as part of a 10-strong contingent from the Steelers undefeated Tarsha Gale Cup-winning side.
Reh and McGrath will again pair up in the halves as part of a back line that includes Indie Bostock and Maria Paseka, while Millard's part of forwards arsenal featuring Chelsea Savill (hooker), Charlotte Basham, Ella Koster, Bronte Wilson and Sienna Yeo.
For Millard, it's a major box ticked having targeted an Origin debut before a ball was kicked this season.
"It definitely was one of my main goals for this year, being able to put on that blue jersey," she said.
"After making Country last year, making Origin was the next step and I had a high standard for myself.
"After what I did last year, I just wanted to do that same job again, but play my footy and be more confident in the way I play. As I kept playing throughout the season, it just grew and grew and everything came together.
"Coming into the season we knew we had a very talented side, but it just got stronger and stronger as we went through the season.
"Getting that [NSW] call just felt amazing. It just made me feel that all that hard work, and all those hours of putting in, it's all worth it, it's all coming together.
"Getting to do it with the people I love as well, all the [Steelers] girls, is just awesome."
While the Steelers blazed through the regular Tarsha Gale Cup season to the tune of 344-28 differential, they had to do it the hard way in the decider against Newcastle, a late try to Wilson the difference in a 24-12 win.
With the bulk of that squad having also gone the extra mile to get it done in extra time for Country, Millard's confident it can handle whatever the Origin arena tosses up.
"I don't think we're really afraid of anything, we're ready for whatever's thrown at us," she said.
"We're a very adaptable group. When something doesn't go our way we can just switch our heads to the next job and get on with it.
"We have one job now, and that's obviously to beat Queensland."
Origin also shapes as the perfect lead in to the looming NSW Women's Premiership season where Millard, and a host of Sky Blues teammates, will be looking to push their case for an NRLW call-up.
"Obviously the goal is to play NRLW, but for me it's just about doing my job and playing good footy no matter what team I'm in," she said.
"Those opportunities will come, but it all takes time and there's no rush for me. The end goal is to get there."
