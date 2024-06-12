Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra pair charged after luxury cars, cocaine, $3m worth of MDMA seized

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 12 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures of the Illawarra arrests and items seized, from NSW Police
Pictures of the Illawarra arrests and items seized, from NSW Police

Two Illawarra men have been arrested and charged in connection to an alleged lucrative, multi-million dollar MDMA trade with tentacles across the east coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.