Illawarra pair charged after luxury cars, cocaine, $3m worth of MDMA seized

Two Illawarra men have been arrested and charged in connection to an alleged lucrative, multi-million dollar MDMA trade with tentacles across the east coast.
The State Crime Command's Raptor Squad and Lake Illawarra police, as well as Australian Border Force officers, established an investigation under strike force Culti in March investigating the manufacturing and mass supply of MDMA across the east coast.
The investigation was launched after ABF officers in Queensland examined a number of packages that allegedly contained approximately 50 kilograms of a precursor to MDMA.
Investigators allege the syndicate had been importing since August 2023, with about 150 kilograms of the precursor seized since.
Five people in total have been arrested after $3 million worth of MDMA was seized in the Illawarra and Tweed, following the execution of ten search warrants at Tullimbar, Yallah, Calderwood, Albion Park, and Kingscliff on June 5.
A property in Queensland was also raided.
During the Illawarra raids, police allegedly uncovered and seized more than 8.7 kilograms of MDMA, 140 grams of cocaine, two firearms, ammunition, $64,000 in cash, a Ford Raptor, a Porsche Carrera and a pill press.
Officers allege they found a large clandestine laboratory at the Kingscliff property.
State Crime Command Chemical Operations Team police were deployed and dismantled the lab, locating and seizing over one thousand litres of precursor for MDMA and methamphetamine.
Police allege the total street value of all drugs seized during the investigation was $3.1 million.
Two men were arrested, a 35-year-old man at an Albion Park property and another, Jay Davies, at a Tullimbar property.
They were both taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where the Albion Park man was charged with 15 charges relating to large-scale drug manufacture and supply, including dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $100000 and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.
Davies, 34, faced Wollongong Local Court on June 6 and made no application for release, however is expected to make a bid on Thursday.
He was charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug, dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, and failing to comply with a digital evidence access order direction.
ABF and Queensland police have also arrested an 18-year-old man and 44-year-old man in Southport.
They have both been charged with importation offences and remain before the Queensland courts.
A 33-year-old man was arrested at White Bay Cruise Terminal on June 7 and was taken to Newtown police station, where he was charged with six charges related to large-scale drug manufacture and supply.
He will appear before Downing Centre Local Court on August 6. Investigations continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.