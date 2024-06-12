Emeny back from US stint as Roller Hawks prepare for season starter

A familiar face returned to Wollongong Roller Hawks' training in the nick of time with the National Wheelchair Basketball League set to tip off this weekend.
Jarrod Emeny is back from a nine-month stint in the US where he completed his first season at the University of Illinois.
"It was really, really hard. Being away from my family was something I didn't think was going to affect me so much. I felt alone in a room full of people," Emeny said.
"It was really difficult to still find that little bit of happiness.
"Basketball gave me the reason to be there and the reason during the day and it was a lot of fun.
"My teammates helped me deal with it but I missed my family, my friends and my dog so much and I missed playing with the boys. It was hard playing with other people for the first time in a while."
Having spent two weeks back in his hometown of Mudgee catching up with family and friends, Emeny is ready to apply the tough lessons he learnt to a new-look NWBL.
"Biggest take away was that I can do it. It's a slog. It's a very long day and a lot of training and the biggest take away is I can do it."
Emeny's Illinois schedule included 20 hours a week of basketball training, as well as weight training, scheduled around four hours of classes every day then off to games all weekend.
Games usually meant road trips traveling up to 10 hours on a bus to play multiple games before driving back on Sunday night. The weekly routine started all over again on Monday morning.
The long bus trips were a new experience compared to flying with the Roller Hawks.
Emeny's return coincided with the Roller Hawks' representative players nine-day US tour.
Roller Hawks coach Brendan Dowler isn't worried about the disrupted preparation.
"It'll be like bringing all the brothers and sisters back together again and once they're on court it'll be like yesterday they were playing together so we're looking forward to that first round and seeing that chemistry come back together that we know the Roller Hawks have," Dowler said.
"The people who have been away have been away for basketball reasons which is really positive. They've been working hard in the different programs so I'm expecting them to come in shape and ready to go."
Dowler will look to harness the progress Emeny has made overseas.
"We're looking to play a little bit differently this year. We've probably relied on our stalwarts a little bit but we've got a few young people coming through now, Jarrod and Steve (Elliott) in particular so definitely looking to youth to help push us through especially the first rounds this year and get a bit more speed and agility out there."
"Having a longer season, we're looking to build and be peaking at the right time. Having a longer season does give us more opportunity to get out there, work on our combinations and find out who we are as a team this year and how we're going to play this year and win enough games to get through to the finals and then it's a whole new competition from there."
The Just Better Care Wollongong Roller Hawks begin their campaign against league newcomers Manly Wheel Eagles with two games in the Illawarra on Saturday, June 15, with a game at noon at Shellharbour City Stadium and at 7pm at the Snake Pit.
A third game will be played in Manly at the Northern Beaches Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon at 5:30pm.
