Campaign to get Illawarra's frontline workers into housing

Frontline workers should be able to live in the same area where they work, according to Business Illawarra's interim director Paula Martin.
That goal is driving the lobby group's new campaign - Housing Now! - that focuses on healthcare workers, teachers, hospitality workers and other frontliners.
"We're trying to look at different ways to accelerate planning, to accelerate supply, manufacture and delivery," Ms Martin said.
"We're looking ways that we can actually bring affordable housing closer to the communities where we need them, particularly around our hospitals, for example.So we don't have care workers travelling 50 or 60 kilometres to come into the community to service our needs."
Business Illawarra has created an eight-point list of actions, that included streamlining the planning process for affordable housing and encouraging government to directly invest in the sector.
Ms Martin spoke of the "missing middle" - a group of people who don't qualify for social housing but also do not earn enough to be able to afford a property in the rising rental market.
"We're really looking at developing housing solutions for our key workers - we have got thousands here in this region that need affordable housing who are never going to be able to buy anything in this region," she said.
"So they have to look further out and then commute.
"And then there's housing for our future generations. This is the much more longer term view around how we can look at density to accommodate our ageing population, our young emerging populations, new migrants that come from other localities that are used to living in medium density housing."
Ms Martin said she hoped the eight-point plan would be successful and noted the group had been involved in previous housing initiatives.
"We were a really big driver around having the government explore ways to increase the median density around transport oriented districts," she said.
"And also around pattern-book housing was really important for us because that allows us to tap into our advance manufacturing capability to see how we can actually develop alternative forms of housing that can be produced quickly.
"So housing now is about working with industry, business, regional stakeholders, government at all levels to develop solutions that are necessary for affordable housing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.