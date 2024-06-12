Retailers hit with 'epidemic' of thieves as stealing reaches 10-year high

The number of break-ins at Illawarra homes might have halved during the past decade, but cases of theft at retail stores is soaring.
Security staff are patrolling shopping centres and strips, and Coles at Wollongong Central is among the supermarkets to install exit gates to help prevent theft, but the moves are failing to deter many thieves.
In the Wollongong local government area, there were 1187 incidents of steal from retail store reported to police during the 12 months to March 2024, it's the equivalent of more than three every day.
This is a 77.7 per spike on the 668 cases during the same time period a decade ago.
In Shellharbour cases have jumped from 207 to 305 (up 47 per cent) and in Kiama they remain stable at 12 compared to 13 a decade ago.
Business Illawarra's Regional Advisory Council president Ryan Atchison singled out juveniles stealing alcohol as a big concern to retailers.
"You speak to Dan Murphy's locally, all the stores throughout our region, they'll tell you youths are coming in stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of liquor and just walking out," he said.
"That demographic is generally less likely to go residential than hitting commercial stores."
Mr Atchison said young people are not deterred by possible penalties of being caught out.
"They're unstoppable because even if they do get pinged the police can't do much. It's an epidemic," he said.
They're unstoppable because even if they do get pinged the police can't do much. It's an epidemic.- Business Illawarra's Regional Advisory Council president Ryan Atchison
The number of residential break-ins has dropped dramatically during the same reporting period, data released on Thursday, June 13, from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows.
In 2015 police received 1351 reports of the crime across the Illawarra - that the equivalent of almost four a day - but that has since dropped to 643 (almost two a day).
Cases in Wollongong dropped from 1032 a decade ago to 489, in Shellharbour the crime dropped from 256 to 121. This is a 52 per cent drop for both.
In Kiama there were 63 break and enters 10 years ago, this has since dropped 47 per cent to 33.
Data shows sexual assault cases have risen dramatically in the past 10 years, from 182 to 352 (up 93.4 per cent).
Non-domestic violence related assaults dropped slightly, from 1174 incidents to 1104 (down 5.9 per cent), while DV related assaults increased from 991 to 1066 (up 7.6 per cent).
NSW Police declined to comment on the crime data or safety measures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.