Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Retailers hit with 'epidemic' of thieves as stealing reaches 10-year high

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
June 13 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Illawarra's Regional Advisory Council president Ryan Atchison and (main) Wollongong Central shopping centre. Pictures by Adam McLean, Robert Peet
Business Illawarra's Regional Advisory Council president Ryan Atchison and (main) Wollongong Central shopping centre. Pictures by Adam McLean, Robert Peet

The number of break-ins at Illawarra homes might have halved during the past decade, but cases of theft at retail stores is soaring.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.