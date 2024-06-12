Ex-cafe owner dodges jail for 'street level' role in Wollongong cocaine ring

A former Wollongong CBD cafe owner's limited criminal history has saved him from spending further time behind bars over his "street level" role in peddling 82 grams of cocaine.
"If these were matters where you had a record for drug offending, you would have gone in," the magistrate said.
Treneski was arrested at his business, the now-closed Cafe Adore last May, after Raptor Squad detectives busted a large-scale drug operation involving a disparate group of alleged players.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court in April to dealing with $17,000 in cash reasonably suspected to be the proceeds of crime and two counts of supplying cocaine.
Court documents state strike force detectives planted secret cameras and listening devices in the Corrimal Street apartment of Mustajab Turi: the alleged mainplayer of the syndicate.
Detectives were able to watch the comings and goings of more than 10 alleged members of the group, including Treneski, who on one occasion left the apartment with bags of cocaine down his pants.
Agreed facts state Treneski and Turi left Cafe Adore in a Mitsubishi Outlander on February 23, 2023 and arrived at Heathcote McDonald's, where Turi allegedly met someone in a black Mercedes, while Treneski waited.
Turi allegedly got back into the Outlander carrying a shoulder bag and the pair drove back to Wollongong.
Treneski is captured on camera entering Turi's unit in April before he put some cash on the kitchen bench, with Turi allegedly later handing over two bags of cocaine to Treneski.
"Eight and a half," Treneski says, with Turi allegedly replying, "Eight and a half, alright". Treneski puts the coke down the front of his pants and leaves.
Treneski is allegedly ordered by Turi to "bring coffee" to a party hosted at his apartment two days later. Treneski enters the unit soon after and says, "I've got seventeen here", as he hands over a bundle of cash.
Treneski was heard discussing that he was expecting to receive thousands more in cash later that week.
In May, Treneski is again caught on camera in Turi's kitchen as Turi allegedly weighs cocaine before putting it into bags. Treneski left the unit with the cocaine and was arrested 11 days later.
Defence barrister Daniel Roff told the court Treneski's role in the larger syndicate was low, selling the drug mostly to friends while he also used a "significant portion" of it himself.
Treneski has since abstained from using and no longer associates with people part of the wider cocaine network, Mr Roff added, noting Treneski also now works as a labourer.
Prosecutor Jacqueline Azad said the amount of cocaine and money Treneski dealt with were significant and that the threshold to jail had been crossed.
Magistrate Claire Girotto accepted Treneski's risk of re-offending was low, but noted the seriousness of his crimes.
She opted to impose a two-year intensive correction order with conditions Treneski accept any supervision and rehabilitation as directed.
Treneski must also undertake 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
"Good luck sir, you're looking very healthy," the magistrate said.
Turi remains on remand and is scheduled to enter pleas to his charges next month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.