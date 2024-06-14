'Getting the basics right': What the Illawarra can expect as NSW Budget day nears

Ten million to investigate the South Coast rail line, an extra $60 million to build Shellharbour Hospital as planned and a maintenance blitz to fix leaky roofs, bubblers and toilets at public schools.
These are some of the commitments the government has already made ahead of the 2024 state budget, which treasurer Daniel Mookhey says is all about "getting the basics right" amid the twin cost-of-living and housing crises.
His approach might be summed up by how he explains the decision to invest more than $1 billion in sprucing up public schools.
"Our principals and teachers are awfully frustrated that they can't concentrate on teaching in the classroom because they're having to manage buildings that are leaky, bubblers that don't work or toilets that are busted," Mr Mookhey said.
"It's not glamorous, it's not spectacular, but it does make for better schools."
Regarding better schools, the government will also make a $1.4 billion investment over four years to deliver new and upgraded schools in regional areas, which includes the long-awaited new primary school in Calderwood.
Planning for a new high school at Flinders, which was funded last year, has also progressed.
Further south, as promised earlier this year, the government will upgrade Nowra East Public School, and deliver a new primary school for Nowra, as well as a range of other upgrades for Shoalhaven schools.
There will also be funding for the six new public preschools to be delivered in the Illawarra by 2027, which, as announced in February, will be at Berkeley West, Cringila, Lake Heights, Hayes Park, Lake Illawarra South and Barrack Heights public schools.
The budget, which will be revealed in full on Tuesday, is the second for Mr Mookhey, who has admitted he faces headwinds after the loss of $12 billion in GST revenue from the federal government and a five-year-old accounting mistake, where the sale of some assets was counted twice at leaving a $1 billion under-reporting of the state's debt.
Amid rising costs of living he says he will not make families, or the thousands of essential workers who have been promised wage rises, pay for the loss of GST or the accounting error.
He will instead make "difficult choices" about what not to fund - like the $300 million roof for Accor Stadium.
However, he said there were not comparable projects in the Illawarra which would miss out on funding, as the region had "missed out on a lot of investment" in previous years.
As usual, the government has been drip feeding some of the budget measures in the lead up, with the focus on health, transport and schools.
"This is a budget that is focused on making sure that people have a place to live, access to decent schools, first rate hospitals," Mr Mookhey said.
"At a time when there's high inflation, we should be very careful with every dollar we're spending, given so much of that money we're borrowing from our kids and our grandkids, so I want to be confident that every dollar that we are spending is yielding a strong outcome to the public."
The government says it will have more to say about how it will address cost-of-living closer to the budget, with Mr Mookhey flagging that he hopes to address the acute pressures people have when it comes to accessing health services.
However, there are no promises to expand the Active Kids and Creative Kids voucher program, which was scaled-back and became means tested in the last budget.
"What people will see us do in this budget is act on the fundamentals that are creating these cost of living pressures in the first place," he said.
"A state as rich as ours should be in a position to provide people with the healthcare that they need."
Providing housing is also key to reducing living costs, he said, and there is more to reveal in this budget when it comes to building more homes.
Mr Mookhey said people in the Illawarra and elsewhere will see the state owned developer Landcom "stepping up and providing a bigger role, and we'll have a bit more to say about what that means".
"People should expect this government to be showing people how we are doing everything we can to deal with this epic housing crisis that is risking us locking an entire generation out of the prospect of home ownership," he said.
"They'll see this government putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to acting on this housing crisis."
Health
The government will once again spent a record amount on health across the state, with $3.4 billion in spending in Tuesday's budget.
Among an $840 million extra infrastructure spend is an additional $60 million for Shellharbour Hospital, which doesn't displace any other health spending for the region.
Wollongong Hospital's emergency department will also get funds to assign more spaces for people needing short-term treatment, under a $480.7 million package of measures designed to ease pressure on emergency departments.
The government must also find the money in its health budget to deliver the pay rises it's promised to health workers.
This includes the record 25 per cent pay rise agreed to last year for paramedics.
Nurses, who have lodged claimed for a one year 15% pay rise to correct their wages after years of below inflation increases, will also have to be considered.
Mr Mookhey said the specifics of each negotiation would be worked out through the industrial relations process, but said he understood why they would want more money.
"I'm not surprised that every part of the workforce would clamour for more pay, particularly during a cost of living crisis," he said.
"I can say to all the nurses and as well as all the other healthcare workers, the cleaners, the other health professionals as well who are just as interested in this question, that the government's starting position has been to offer pay rises of about 10.5% over the next three years."
The government is also making a $21.3 million investment in Waminda's Gudjaga Gunyahlamai Birth Centre and Community Hub.2
Transport
The NSW Government has committed $500,000 to investigate the transport infrastructure needed to support the proposed redevelopment of BlueScope's surplus industrial land at Port Kembla.
The South Coast line will be subject to a $10 million investigation to see what stretches need to be fixed.
The funding, which is contained in the upcoming NSW Budget, will also be used to develop solutions to the problems identified - tagged a Rail Resilience Plan.
Schools
