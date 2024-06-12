Albion Park Rail dealership runs workshop on single EV during black out

When a blackout hit Albion Park Rail just before 9am on Friday, June 7, mechanic Daniel Thomson could see his day going from bad to worse.
The workshop foreman at the MG dealership in Albion Park Rail was in the early stages of ensuring the cars booked in for service and repairs that day would be ready on time, and with no electricity for the foreseeable future, there was no way that was going to happen.
"I had some deliveries that were to go out that morning, I had service washes that needed to be carried out on time," he said.
"I thought, how am I going to make this happen, and make sure the business goes forward when we have no electricity?"
Sitting nearby however, was a source of electricity. A battery electric MG4, the dealership's yard car, was fully charged, but the issue was getting that electricity in a way that could run the workshop's devices.
Until recently, electricity could only flow one way, into electric vehicles.
However, recently upgrades to some battery-powered models allow for bidirectional charging, where electricity can be drawn from the car's battery and used for other purposes.
Mr Thomson knew this was possible on the latest model, despite the scepticism of his colleagues.
"Everyone was laughing at me, they were like, 'This ain't going to work,' but I was like, 'Just wait it's all good, give me a second.'"
Their faces suddenly changed when the charge from the car began to power the vacuums and buffers that the workshop needed to get the cars booked that day back to their owners in time.
While this wouldn't be Mr Thomson's ideal set up, for backers of electric vehicles, this instance shows one of the lesser known advantages of the cars, and how they could power much more than our commutes.
As part of an electric home, households would not need a separate, standalone battery if they can use their EV's battery to run their electric devices.
The scenario goes something like this.
During the day, the house would run on solar panels on the roof. The car, either in the home garage or at a garage at work, would soak up the cheap power from the sun, returning home close to fully charged in the evening.
Then, when the sun goes down, power would come from the car battery, instead of solar panels.
Austinmer electrification guru and co-founder of Rewiring Australia Saul Griffith said electric cars have a role to play beyond a green way to get from A to B, but Australia has lagged when it comes to the adoption of this technology.
"We simply must clean up the regulatory standards and grid incentives to enable the vehicles to be a critical and inexpensive part of our future energy infrastructure," he said.
"The can be particularly useful in making the system more robust and resilient."
A challenge to realising this has been getting the right plugs and electrical components in Australia.
Not all electric vehicle models are compatible with bidirectional charging, and the standard plugs that come with the cars do not allow for two-way flow of electrons.
There have also been regulatory hurdles to overcome, with the overseas-made charging modules having to be certified to meet Australian standards.
Now, some solutions are available, however the wider rollout of this technology is predicted to support the decarbonisation of Australia's electricity grid, with the country's fleet of electric cars to become mobile battery units.
The federal government's National Electric Vehicle Strategy outlines the country's electric cars may have a big role to play.
"EVs could also play a key role in storing and later dispatching excess power generated from solar photovoltaic (PV) and other renewable energy systems, and potentially assist in electricity grid management," the strategy explains.
A report prepared for the Australian Renewable Energy Agency found the country's EV fleet could provide four times the total storage requirements of the national electricity network by 2050. Achieving this, however, will require complex reconfigurations of the electricity market and infrastructure, something Australia is only beginning to grapple with.
But if the experience of Mr Thomson and the Albion Park Rail dealership is anything to go by, there is great potential, even in unexpected situations.
After operating the workshop on the charge from the electric vehicle for about three hours, when the grid power came back on just before midday, Mr Thomson checked the charge of the vehicle.
It had gone down by just two per cent.
