Multi-million dollar study of South Coast line

The South Coast line will be subject to a $10 million investigation to see what stretches need to be fixed.
The funding, which is contained in the upcoming NSW Budget, will also be used to develop solutions to the problems identified - tagged a Rail Resilience Plan.
New alternate corridors for the rail line may be identified and consideration given as to whether to upgrade the existing infrastructure or build something new.
The recent wild weather in April was just the latest example of the problems with the South Coast line, which is regularly cut off.
From February 2022 to May 2024, 285 train services have been cancelled and a further 509 disrupted on the South Coast line due to weather-related impacts.
"The 136-year-old line is acutely vulnerable to weather events and has a history of instability due to the geology and topography of the Illawarra escarpment, particularly between Waterfall, Thirroul, Wollongong and Port Kembla," a government statement said.
"The line contains steeper terrain, more winding track, and sees heavier rainfall than any other section of track on the Sydney Trains network."
The South Coast line's unusual topography will make repair work harder than on other rail routes.
"We have our work cut out for us. The South Coast line may be picturesque, but it cuts through some of our state's most challenging terrain," Transport Minister Jo Haylen said.
"We know work on this line will be expensive, difficult and lengthy, so the Illawarra Rail Resilience plan will provide a path forward to ensure we make the most effective changes that deliver real results for passengers and freight operators."
