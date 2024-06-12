Why Zac? Young fan's petition poses question all Dragons fans are asking

'We love you Zac, please don't leave.'
It's admittedly a "bit of a joke" but Zac Lomax's record-breaking performance against the Tigers last week prompted one young fan to take action in time-honoured fashion - the humble petition.
Lomax's form this season reached a crescendo with his 32-point effort in his side's rout of the Tigers, leaving young fan Jackson Fuda and a mate to rue the fact their favourite player will be in Eels garb next season.
There was no other place to take that lament than the great beacon of social change - change.org - where their offering reads:
"This a petition to get the GOAT, history-maker Zac Lomax to stay at St George Illawarra Dragons and backflip on his Parramatta Eels contract. We love you Zac, please don't leave."
It's unlikely to have the NRL Integrity Unit rushing to investigate, but Fuda felt it was worth a shot in the absence of anything else.
"Probably not, but you can always give it a bit of a crack" he said when asked if Lomax will heed the call.
"It was just something me and my one of my mates decided to create as a little joke because we just beat the Tigers by a lot and Lomax set the club record.
"We're going miss him a lot, he's been one of our best, he's our favourite player and we really don't want him to leave.
"We just said 'how about we start a petition as a joke and just see how how it goes?'
"Then we looked every hour and it was a hundred, then 150 and then I checked it like a few days ago and it was at 300 and something.
"It's a shame to see him go. I guess you never know."
For the record, the signatures plateaued at 352, but it's pleasantly surprising to see Lomax's departure treated with anything even approaching lightheartedness.
Such sagas typically play out in far messier fashion. It certainly looked headed that way when Lomax's agitation for a release began in the preseason.
After all, Shane Flanagan had only just talked wantaway skipper Ben Hunt down from the same ledge. Lomax's discontent looked a slow-burn waiting for a breeze.
Given the career-best form he's since produced, the question's gone from one of curiosity, to one of flat-out bemusement.
Why does a guy playing this well, while seemingly this happy, want out of the joint just as it emerges from the doldrums - and for a club that's just sacked its coach and could well be headed down the other side of the mountain?
In a career already rife with contradictions, it's somehow fitting that Lomax has proven both proof and exception to the idea that you simply can't keep a guy who doesn't want to be there.
It wasn't that long ago people were saying the same thing about Hunt, who's set to ink a one-year extension with the club any day now.
It will leave him almost certain to end his career as a Dragon. The odds of that were astronomical at this time last year.
The remarkable turnaround is the result of Flanagan doing what fans have long urged clubs and coaches to do when it comes players wanting out of contracts they've willingly signed; hold their ground.
It's proof that, even when a player has agitated for a release as vehemently and publicly as Hunt did midway through last year, it's not a foregone conclusion.
Efforts at retaining Lomax were not as successful, but club and player have at least found an acceptable measure of common ground.
It's an interesting discussion given the drama surrounding Lachlan Galvin at the Tigers, with the 18-year-old wanting out of a deal his manager presumably told him to sign not that long ago.
While there's no doubt the Tigers have probably learned a thing or two from the Dragons handling of contract matters, Galvin the player could perhaps learn a thing or two from Hunt and Lomax.
Hunt wore plenty of flak over the way he went about trying to secure a release from his contract last year - something this columnist was critical of - but he's repeatedly fronted up on and off the paddock since.
There was also a fair argument to be made that, with 300-plus NRL games and stellar Test and Origin career under his belt, he was entitled to demand a thing or two from the club, or at the very least seek some assurances.
Likewise, whatever his reasons for wanting out of the final two years of his deal, Lomax has stuck it out for 100-plus games through lean times with the Dragons before deciding the relationship had run its course.
Even on wanting out, he's emptying the tank each week to ensure he'll depart on amicable terms. Regrets, or lack of them, will be a matter for him in the fullness of time.
It should be unsurprising that people take a more cynical view of an 18-year-old wanting out of a deal he's just signed just 10 games into an NRL career - having been granted a start in each and every one of them.
While ever the NRL sits on its hands instead of making serious efforts at reining in player managers - the remoras of the rugby league world - such sagas will remain commonplace.
Both Hunt and Lomax have shown various amicable outcomes can be brought about if players go about it the right way. It also helps if you have some actual runs on the board.
They're no doubt getting tired of them, but perhaps the Tigers faithful should start a petition. But it's one they should lodge with the NRL rather than their own club.
