Retired Dragons player charged with breaching apprehended violence order

Retired NRL player Dragons Trent Merrin has been charged after he allegedly breached an apprehended domestic violence order following his arrest last week.
Merrin, 34, was granted strict conditional bail and will face Port Kembla Local Court next Wednesday, June 19.
He was charged with one count of contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and is yet to enter pleas.
"A 34-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaching an apprehended domestic violence order ... after being arrested by Lake Illawarra Police about 3.30pm (Friday 7 June 2024)," a NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement.
The former St George Illawarra Dragons player was served with the AVO in May, with an ex-partner listed as the protected person. Conditions of the order include that he not go within 50 metres of an Illawarra property.
Merrin told the Daily Telegraph he was driving past his house to allegedly check whether a "For Sale" sign had been taken down and that he would defend the charge.
This is the second AVO taken out against Merrin by his ex-partner, with the first one dismissed in court last November.
Following Merrin's arrest, his fellow former Dragons player and The Lost Boys podcast co-host, Jake Marketo, made a statement on their Instagram page, with Merrin absent from the reel.
"I'm going to speak on this, I'm just going to give my experience around observing my mate being arrested at the house and just a couple things we've attempted to do in regards to allowing Trent to be safe," Mr Marketo said in the reel posted on the weekend.
"We understand people may hear this and listen to this and they may feel a little bit emotional and it may bring things up in them.
"It actually brings a little bit up in me speaking about it. Part of us creating The Lost Boys was to have these sorts of conversations."
Merrin debuted for the Dragons in 2009 and was part of the team's premiership win in 2010.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.