Man unconscious at the wheel of runaway car at Figtree

A car with two men inside has crashed through a brick wall and onto a property at Figtree after the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.
The 68-year-old driver reportedly fell unconscious and slumped over the wheel of a blue Toyota Kluger while travelling on Cordeaux Road about 4pm on Wednesday, June 12.
The SUV clipped a mini bus before ploughing through the low brick fence of a home with a resident, Caitlyn Bryant, inside.
"All of a sudden I heard people yelling and then there was this great bang - it sounded like a gunshot - that's how loud it was," Ms Bryant told the Mercury.
"I looked out the window and saw the car there. The passenger stumbled out. That's when I noticed the driver, he was unconscious."
The driver's side door was pressed up against a wood paling fence, trapping him.
A spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW said a quick-thinking neighbour cleared the path for emergency services.
"A neighbour did a great job of cutting down his own damaged fence to give access for the paramedics and firefighters," he said.
"He got his reciprocating saw out and cut it off the car."
The driver drifted in and out of consciousness as emergency services tended to him.
"He eventually came to but he just didn't know what was going on," Ms Bryant said.
"He kept saying one word, but I couldn't understand because it was in French. so I don't know if he was concussed or what. I didn't do French at school."
The man was taken by ambulance to Wollongong Hospital, where he remained last night in a stable condition.
