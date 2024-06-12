Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Man unconscious at the wheel of runaway car at Figtree

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
June 12 2024 - 8:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tow truck driver is pictured securing a damaged SUV at the site of a runaway road accident at Figtree on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Adam McLean
A tow truck driver is pictured securing a damaged SUV at the site of a runaway road accident at Figtree on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Adam McLean

A car with two men inside has crashed through a brick wall and onto a property at Figtree after the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.