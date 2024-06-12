Netted spring rolls, DIY platters at incoming Wollongong Viet noshery

Slick Sydney Vietnamese food house An Viet is branching out into Wollongong, poised to set up in the Keira Street space vacated by Chinese street food merchants Xanadu by Ziggy's, and by Vietnamese institution Trang before it.
An Viet has restaurants in Chatswood, Dee Why, Eastwood, Manly and Coogee.
Keira Street will mark its first foray out of Sydney.
Corey Middleton, MMJ commercial leasing agent, said An Viet was pitched as upmarket casual dining.
"They've got a good trading record in Sydney. They've got a really good product which is one of the reasons we chose them," he said.
"They're doing a fairly extensive fitout on the space - a really high-end design.
"It will be carrying off where Trang left many years ago, continuing the legacy."
The menu will mirror those of the Sydney sites, including a variety of pho, crispy netted spring rolls, and an array of sharing platters.
The DIY rice paper roll platters have betel leaf-wrapped beef, charred pork, chicken and carmelised juicy prawn sticks at their heart.
There's the bun bo hue - a soupy competitor for pho, with a lighter, spicy broth seeping into the meat and chewy noodles - and bun cha, a Hanoi dish with juicy pork and meatballs, vermicelli and a sweet and tangy dipping sauce.
The restaurant is expected to start trading in October.
