Family left to grieve all over again

A Sydney family has been left distressed at what they say is sub-standard behaviour from a Dapto memorial park.
Tom Squillacioti has been devastated at the treatment Lakeside Memorial Park dished out during remediation works to his family's crypt.
Reporter Nadine Morton listened as Mr Squillacioti explained his anger at the operator's "outrageous negligence and disrespect".
There's also Grace Crivellaro's report of a former Wollongong CBD cafe owner's sentence for his role in peddling 82 grams of cocaine. And much more.
Thanks for reading, enjoy Thursday.
Janine Graham, deputy editor
