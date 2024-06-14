Versatile family haven in Horsley

Feature Property
Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Space and flexibility abound in this impressive Horsley home, making it an ideal choice for those with a large or growing family.
Boasting six spacious bedrooms, there is ample accommodation including a parents' retreat upstairs with stunning escarpment views, walk-in robe and private en suite.
There are multiple living areas throughout the home offering incredible versatility. Whether it's a cozy evening with loved ones or a formal gathering, these spaces cater to all the family's needs.
The spacious kitchen is a chef's delight with stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and a large benchtop with a breakfast bar.
Three well appointed bathrooms, including two en suites add convenience, and ducted air-conditioning provides year round comfort.
Step outside to your private oasis, where a large outdoor entertaining area awaits. This space overlooks the pool, offering endless opportunities for relaxation and fun. With no rear neighbours, you can enjoy the serene backdrop in complete privacy.
The garage, currently set up as a home gym, offers incredible potential for a home business or a teenagers' retreat, providing additional flexibility to suit your lifestyle. The home also has three storage sheds.
Set on 617 square metres, the exceptional property is located close to cafés, shops, schools and transport.
