Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra could be waiting until 2026 for new trains

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 13 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new Mariyung train fleet may not be on the South Coast line for another two years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.