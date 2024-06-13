The big questions heading into the latest round of Illawarra Premier League

The Illawarra Premier League is heating up and with rain forcing teams out of action for weeks, players and coaches alike can't wait to get out there and start playing again.
That is exactly the case for the Paul Michlmayr-coached Helensburgh, with their last IPL game played on May 25, nearly three weeks ago.
In other games in round 14, Cringila host Shellharbour, Tarrawanna play Coniston, Albion Park face South Coast United, Olympic travel to Corrimal, and Port Kembla locks horns with Bulli.
In last week's results, defending grand final champions Coniston extended its lead at the top of the IPL to 10 points with a 1-0 win against Wollongong United in the sole game to go ahead.
So heading into the latest round, what are the biggest talking points? Let's find out.
Thistle coach Michlmayr said his team were jumping out of their skin to return to the field when they face Wollongong United at Rex Jackson Oval on Sunday, June 16.
Burgh actually hasn't tasted defeat (in the league) since a 1-0 loss to Albion Park on April 27. But coach Michlmayr said he wanted his team to test themselves even further against United.
"We've got to set up our season this weekend," Michlmayr said.
"We're in striking distance of the top five and we've definitely dropped some points we really wanted to win. We've shown we can beat the teams below us but we're not really going that well against the top end. So we're really looking to tighten up the defence and then hopefully the goals come.
"We've gone behind in probably the last six games and have had to play catch up and some we've done well to come back into. We've managed to tie it up, but not go on with it. So we're really looking to get ahead and keep a clean sheet for a bit longer in those games.
"We've got some catch up games which we're trying not to focus on. We can only take it one game at a time. So we're really looking forward to picking up the three points and get moving back in the right direction."
Michlmayr will be boosted by the return of Kade Kinsella to the club following a stint at Olympic as well as the form of Josh O'Hanlon on his return to injury.
Tarrawanna has enjoyed a resurgence midway through the IPL season.
A 3-1 win against Shellharbour for Jason Wenig's team saw them rise to eighth on the table, just three points behind the finals placings. In their way in round 14... Coniston.
It doesn't get much tougher, with Franc Pierro's team the in form side in the competition. But Tarrawanna will feel confident after knocking off Cringila and drawing with Albion Park in the last six weeks.
Wenig's side will have to play out of their skin however to get the three points.
It's been a tough year both on and off the field for Bulli in 2024, mainly due to the fact they've had to play their home games away from their home Balls Paddock due to floods destroying the field earlier in the year.
And their struggles have meant they sit 11th on the table half way through the season with just the one win.
Julio Miranda's side has had a tough run of late in losses against Cringila, Coniston, and Olympic. Make no mistake, it will be another tough test this Sunday away to Port Kembla, but certainly one they can win.
Stuart Beedie's side have been in red hot form however, with their last game a 4-1 smashing of Cringila, a game in which their young guns excelled.
It's anyone's game this.
Greg Valic's South Coast United have been much improved in 2024. In their last game, they took Wollongong United all the way, leading 2-0 at one point, but threw it away to lose 3-2.
That game, along with wins against Olympic, Corrimal, and Tarrawanna, as well as an early season draw against Coniston, proves they are no pushovers.
Against traditional rivals Albion Park - a team they knocked off in 2023 - they will feel as confident as ever to claim a win despite being underdogs.
A win would go a long way in ensuring SCU are in the running for finals football, but defending league champions Albion Park will go into this one heavy favourites as they attempt to chase down runaway leaders Coniston.
