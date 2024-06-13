Why recent history suggests that the Wolves will be playing finals in 2024

Recent history suggests Wollongong Wolves has every chance of playing finals football in 2024.
David Carney's side has been on a stellar run of results - three wins in as many games - with 11 regular season fixtures to play in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition.
In 2023, the team had a slow start in Carney's first year of coaching. His team came home with a wet sail however, losing just two of their last 12 games. After languishing down the bottom, the team saw a sudden rise on the table to finish seventh, just three points off sixth (there was no finals in the NPL in 2023).
In 2024, there has been slight differences, but also more of the same.
The team got out to a red hot start and at one point were touted as the league's form team sitting on the top of the ladder. From there, struggles eventuated as the side won only two from 10 games to slide right down the table.
But in recent weeks in wins against Sydney United, St George City, and Sutherland on Wednesday June 11, the Wolves seem to be coming home with that wet sail once more.
If Carney can repeat history and get his team finishing the season strongly, there is every chance his side can not only make finals, but cause a real shake up.
Following a 2-1 win midweek against the Sharks, Carney's team are now in eighth spot, just four points behind Sydney United in the finals standings.
Next up is a tougher test on Saturday, June 15 against the third placed Blacktown City at WIN Stadium. But the Wolves won't have any fear, with the team beating the same opponent earlier this season in a famous victory.
As for Carney, he said he was more than confident his team could reach the finals.
"We're right in the mix now. There's not a gap [now on the ladder]. We are there or there abouts now," Carney said.
Kickoff for the match on Saturday against Blacktown is 6:30pm. If you can't get to the ground, the match will be live streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
