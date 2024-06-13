How UOW ranks among the world's universities in advancing sustainable development

The University of Wollongong has climbed in the rankings of the world's universities that are contributing to global sustainable development.
The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings measure universities' research, teaching, stewardship and outreach against the United Nations' 17 sustainable development goals, which include ending poverty, zero hunger, gender equality, and climate action.
In the 2024 rankings UOW sits equal 44th out of almost 2000 institutions across the world, and ninth of the Australian universities.
The university particularly excelled in relation to the sustainable development goal of promoting sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all, ranking 10th on that measure worldwide.
UOW came in at 20 on clean water and sanitation, with Times Higher Education looking at the university's research, water consumption, water reuse, and work on water in the community.
Its lowest scores were in the areas of quality education (ranking 301-400) and good health and wellbeing (201-300).
While UOW's 2024 result is an improvement on the previous two years, it is not its highest ranking ever.
That came in 2020 when it scored 96.1, putting it at equal sixth globally.
Acting vice-chancellor and president Professor David Currow said the university's commitment to sustainable development went beyond teaching and research.
"We also contribute through our operations and our partnerships and engagement with our communities," Professor Currow said.
"This includes equipping future leaders and innovators with the knowledge to initiate change, working with industry and community to find solutions to global challenges, and ensuring our campuses are environmentally sustainable and inclusive."
UOW became a signatory to the university commitment to the sustainable development goals in 2019 and embedded the goals in its strategic plan.
This year another Australian university took out top spot, with Western Sydney University ranked number one for the third year running.
Times Higher Education said Oceania, especially Australia, took sustainability "extremely seriously" with Australian universities occupying four of the top 10 positions.
In May UOW scored its best-ever result in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings at 16, and came in the 201-250 bracket in the World University Rankings.
In the other major ranking system, the QS World University Rankings, UOW came in at 167.
