Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Nothing is off the table' in South Coast rail study

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 13 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport Minister Jo Haylen has launched a $10 million study into the South Coast rail line to discover how to make it more resilient to damage from weather, such as this section of track near Jaspers Brush.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen has launched a $10 million study into the South Coast rail line to discover how to make it more resilient to damage from weather, such as this section of track near Jaspers Brush.

Big-ticket items like tunnels through the escarpment may be looked at as part of a multi-million dollar investigation of the South Coast line.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.