'Nothing is off the table' in South Coast rail study

Big-ticket items like tunnels through the escarpment may be looked at as part of a multi-million dollar investigation of the South Coast line.
Launching the $10 million Rail Resilience study of the line at Coalcliff station on Thursday, Transport Minister Jo Haylen said "nothing is off the table".
"In terms of that first step, our ambition is to make this rail line reliable and resilient for passengers and for freight as well," Ms Haylen said.
"We are committed to making sure it delivers for the community now and into the future. Nothing's off the table.
"We want to make sure that our current infrastructure is working. But we also will look at what else might need to be delivered into the future. That's what this $10 million investment is."
The previous government had also carried out studies on the South Coast rail line, with one reviving the idea of an 11-kilometre long tunnel from Helensburgh to just north of Coledale.
It was estimated that the tunnel, which cut out five stations, would slash 20 minutes off the travel time to Sydney.
In 2017 then Transport Minister Andrew Constance said such a tunnel was "pixies at the bottom of the garden stuff", in part because of the estimated cost of more than $3 billion.
The study, which Ms Haylen said would take 18 months to compete, would initially be focused on improving the line's ability to withstand weather events and reduce the likelihood of the line's closure.
"The South Coast rail line is 136 years old," she said.
"It's one of the most beautiful views you can get out a train window, but it is some of the most difficult terrain on our train network and locals know that very well.
"In fact, only recently had a landslide here at Coalcliff and it took some 250 workers to put our rail line back together. The passenger service was out for just over a week and freight was affected for a little longer than that as well.
"So when we have extreme weather events, and we know that they are becoming more frequent and more extreme, we have not only impact to our passenger services, but our supply chains as well."
The study would also look at the current rail alignment to see if it was still working. Some have criticised the bends in the line just north of Helensburgh, which were built to make it easier for steam trains to make the climb, noting a straighter section of track could cut travel times.
Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longland said they were not going to "sit on our hands" and wait for the outcomes of the new rail resilience study.
"We're actually doing work right now," Mr Longland said.
"We're spending more than $60 million this financial year on critical works along this part of the corridor, mainly related to weather impacts.
"So we're working on embankments. We're working on cuttings, we're working on culverts, drainage and also critical works through the Coalcliff tunnel.
"We're seeing a lot of new innovation in the way that we manage the formation, the track slab, in order to keep trains operating more reliably when we do see the impacts of weather.
"But we're hopeful that the outcomes of this plan over the next 12 to 18 months will help us prioritise the necessary investment to keep this line open, reliable and resilient in the future."
Planning Minister Paul Scully added the report may also look into timetable changes to accommodate plans to increase housing density around stations like Corrimal, North Wollongong and possibly Coniston and Unanderra.
"There is also going to be some timetable reviews into the future that will consider what is happening with respect to the 37 transit oriented development sites throughout the Hunter through to the Illawarra," Mr Scully said.
"You've got to recall that those sites were a cabinet decision. And that means that along with the houses that will come, the jobs that will come, is the amenity and services that come with it.
"Whether that be health and [Health Minister Ryan Park] is looking at how we might need to look at health investments into the future to accommodate additional population. There's schools and of course transport changes as they may warrant it."
